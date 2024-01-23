NJ should reject migrants, says senator — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

BRICK — A Costco shopper is recovering after shooting himself accidentally.

The gun went off around 1 p.m. Sunday at the Costco in Brick on Route 70, police said.

Responding officers found that the owner of the gun and the victim were the same person. His injuries were not life-threatening.

HALEDON — Authorities say the owners of a pit bull left to die in this New Jersey borough are facing animal cruelty charges as police in Mount Olive look to identify whoever abandoned two more pit mixes in the freezing cold over the weekend.

New Jersey officials have backed off from describing New Jersey as a sanctuary state for unauthorized immigrants, but upcoming legislation aims to make sure that the "sanctuary" designation is prohibited in any municipality.

A legislative package announced by state Sen. Michael Tesla (R-Cumberland) also would scrap a New Jersey directive that he says has been preventing local law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey managed to secure tens of millions of dollars from toll evaders in 2023, the agency announced on Monday.

Some parties were responsible for more than $100,000 in unpaid tolls and fees all on their own.

The bi-state agency increased the number of tickets written for toll invasion last year, compared to 2022, and recovered more money from toll cheats

NEWARK – A woman who was sexually assaulted in the parking deck of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport filed a lawsuit against the Port Authority blaming a lapse in security.

Thomassal Watkins, 40, of West New York, was charged with sexual assault in the January 2023 attack on the woman as she walked to her car parked inside the Consolidated Parking and Rental Car Building (CONRAC) parking garage at Terminal A according the the Union County Prosecutor's Office. The garage had opened to the public six days before the attack.

