Gun misfires and injures shopper at Brick, NJ Costco

BRICK — A Costco shopper is recovering after shooting himself accidentally.

The gun went off around 1 p.m. Sunday at the Costco in Brick on Route 70, police said.

Responding officers found that the owner of the gun and the victim were the same person. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Chief David Forrester said to the Brick Patch that the man had a license to carry the firearm. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more information from New Jersey 101.5.

Courts hear arguments on New Jersey's carry laws

Whether concealed carry is allowed in many public areas in New Jersey depends, in part, on the decision of a federal appeals court in Philadelphia.

Attorneys for Gov. Phil Murphy and gun rights advocates battled in court last October after the governor signed one of the toughest concealed carry laws in the state.

The law banned carrying in around two dozen categories of "sensitive" areas including schools, government buildings, restaurants, theaters, and others.

A decision could be handed down in the coming weeks or months.

