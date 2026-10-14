Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

⚡ New Jersey is covered by a federal power-grid emergency order in effect through Friday, Oct. 16.

🔌 High electricity demand, power-plant maintenance and transmission outages are putting pressure on the regional grid.

💡 The order makes additional generation and backup power available to prevent outages. Officials say blackouts are not expected.

Millions of New Jersey residents are covered by a federal power-grid emergency order as officials work to reduce the risk of electricity shortages. The order runs through Friday, Oct. 16, and covers PJM Interconnection, the regional grid serving New Jersey, parts of 12 other states and Washington, D.C.

The concern is a combination of elevated electricity demand, power plants offline for autumn maintenance and planned transmission outages. PJM forecasts regional demand could reach approximately 111,500 megawatts while tens of thousands of megawatts of generating capacity remain unavailable because of maintenance.

The emergency order allows PJM to dispatch additional generation and use backup power as a last resort to maintain reliable service. Federal officials stress that the action is intended to prevent outages, and does not mean blackouts are expected. As of Tuesday, no widespread outages had been reported.

🚨A worker fell into a recycled asphalt bin at an Egg Harbor Township business

🚨Part of the asphalt collapsed, trapping him with material covering his legs

🚨Rescue crews freed him after about 2½ hours

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Rescuers raced against the clock Tuesday morning to free a worker trapped inside a bin filled with asphalt, with another 10 tons of material looming overhead.

Egg Harbor Township Police Lt. Richard Vogt said workers at AH Stone on Doughty Road tried to free co-worker Cameron Briggs, 26, of the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township, after he fell backward into a recycled asphalt bin just after 6 a.m.

The fall also caused a partial collapse of asphalt that buried Biggs' lower extremities. After about 20 minutes, workers called 911. Briggs remained trapped in a seated position with his legs extended and asphalt reaching just above his waist.

The technical rescue team blocked off one side of the bin, creating a confined space, according to Vogt. Using ropes from Atlantic City's rescue team, rescuers were able to pull Briggs up through the bin's tower after he had been trapped for about 2½ hours and was alert the entire time.

⚠️Six Flags Great Adventure has temporarily closed its Nitro roller coaster

⚠️The closure follows a fatal incident involving a coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia

⚠️Eight other coasters at Six Flags parks have also been temporarily closed

JACKSON — The Nitro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure has been temporarily closed following a fatal incident at a sister park in Georgia.

A man fell to his death from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia near Atlanta, according to the initial report. The Cobb County Police Department has not confirmed how the man died. No information has been released about the condition of several others who were hurt.

Authorities and Six Flags did not identify the ride associated with the man's death, but local TV stations showed video of passengers being evacuated from the Goliath roller coaster.

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park Monday. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected," Six Flags said in a statement.

Six Flags Great Adventure temporarily closed Nitro "out of an abundance of caution" because of its similarity to the Goliath ride.

Both are manufactured by the Swiss firm Bolliger & Mabillard as part of its "Hyper Coaster" line.

🔥Brian Flanagan, 47, of Manchester, was struck by an SUV in a Turnpike work zone

🔥The fire company he led remembered him as a loving husband, father and friend

🔥The driver faces aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges

MANCHESTER — An Ocean County town is mourning the sudden death of its fire chief, who was struck by a driver police say was under the influence of alcohol and killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

Brian Flanagan, 47, of Manchester, was part of a roadway striping crew working in the southbound outer lanes near Exit 10 (Route 287) in Edison when he was struck by a GMC SUV that entered the work zone just before 4 a.m., State Police said.

Flanagan was the chief of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company of Manchester.

"Brian was not only our Chief, but a loving husband, father, uncle, friend, and brother to our fire company family. His loss leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled," the fire company posted on its Facebook page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and everyone grieving this heartbreaking loss."

State Police charged the driver of the GMC, Anthony Bernardi, 40, of Edison, with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide.

📍 Wayne has become a filming spot for “Miami Vice 85,” bringing A-list stars to New Jersey.

⭐ Newark native Michael B. Jordan stars alongside Austin Butler in the highly anticipated movie.

➡️ NJ fans are sharing videos of Butler and a retro '80s strip mall outfitted for the film.

WAYNE — Throngs of New Jersey fans have been thrilled for a glimpse of A-list stars on set for a much-anticipated movie.

“Miami Vice 85” just revealed the first public looks at its starring duo, Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.

Jordan, an Oscar-winning Newark native, is playing Detective Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, to Butler as Detective James "Sonny" Crockett.

The first publicity shots were shared just as New Jersey locals have also posted clips from a very 80s-looking strip mall, with Butler along with co-stars Walter Goggins and Danny Ramirez.

Photos of the revamped storefronts dubbed Palm Star Video, The Frosty Spoon and Jerry’s Liquors were shared to Facebook by area resident, Raul Torres.

Click the link to see more photos of the from the movie.

The best movies filmed in Jersey New Jersey has been luring more filming here recently. So I came up with my choices for the best projects. Here they are.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

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