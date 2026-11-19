There's a difference between your typical local spot, and that local spot where everybody knows your name. And earlier this week, that's exactly what I experienced when I paid a visit to Cups & Cakes in Rumson, NJ.

Just the setting alone paints the picture of a unique small town bakery where all the locals frequent. But to actually hear customers talk with the staff as if they were long time friends is rare.

However, that kind of interaction is not rare in a place like Cups & Cakes. And it's exactly the kind of atmosphere Denise, the owner, set out for going back to 2010 when they first opened their doors.

From the moment I walked in, Denise was deep in conversation with a customer that you would swear are good friends or family members. It was very refreshing to say the least.

And that was before I even had a chance to meet Denise to check out her store. It was quite the first impression, and one that you'll notice immediately from the first time you walk through the doors.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Local is everything

Denise and the crew take pride in serving the community and creating all the custom cakes, cookies, and desserts they're known for. But it's so much more than that. They've got breakfast sandwiches, a juice bar, coffees, just to mention a few.

All of it is amazing and just as good as the desserts. Speaking of which, they make everything fresh, everyday.

Mike Brant TSM. Mike Brant TSM.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Never a waste

One thing that stood out to me was when Denise shared what they do with their leftover food. They freeze it and donate it to numerous local soup kitchens in the area.

I absolutely love that and can see why Denise is so loved in the community.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Dessert Wars contender

Cups & Cakes in Rumson is looking for your vote to help crown them the champion in this years Jersey Shore Dessert Wars.

Never been? Check out the video below of my recent visit so you can see for yourself. Trust me, they're worth the visit.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.