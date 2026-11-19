Flying makes some people incredibly nervous. My stepfather is one. He’ll do it, but he doesn’t love it. Not even after the two pre-flight drinks he’ll have at the airport lounge beforehand.

If you’re someone who gets a little nervous when flying, especially during that moment when the plane starts revving on the runway, I have a feeling you’d appreciate this particular Delta Air Lines pilot.

Most pilots give you the usual reassuring speech before takeoff. Everything is fine, the weather looks good, the crew is prepared, and we’ll be on our way shortly, yada yada yada.

Captain Christopher Pennington decided to take a slightly different approach. And honestly, it’s pretty darn sweet.



Photo by Fabio Sasso on Unsplash Sunlight streams through airplane windows overlooking clouds

On a recent flight Pennington acknowledged that he knew there were probably some nervous passengers aboard.

He reassured them that the plane wasn’t going anywhere until he and his co-pilot were absolutely certain it was safe to fly.

Then he added something that turned an ordinary preflight announcement into an internet sensation.

Apparently, his young daughter had recently learned the words “ice cream” and had made her daddy promise to bring some home when he returned from his trip.

So Captain Pennington made a promise to the passengers, too. Nothing unsafe was going to get between him, his daughter and that promised ice cream. Nothing.

You could hear passengers laughing in the background. And judging by the reaction online, a whole lot of people appreciated the human approach.

The video has racked up more than 10 million views on TikTok.

Kent Nishimura, Getty Images Kent Nishimura, Getty Images

A Delta representative told the Daily Dot that the airline expects its pilots to maintain high standards of safety, professionalism and customer service.

Well, I’d say Captain Pennington managed to check all three boxes.

Look, I don’t know about you, but I think there’s something refreshing about a little humanity in an otherwise routine airline announcement. Flying can be stressful. Some people are genuinely terrified of it, and a little humor and reassurance can go a long way.

And let’s be honest. When it comes to getting home safely, I can’t think of a better incentive than a little girl waiting for her ice cream. I hope Dad didn’t forget it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

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