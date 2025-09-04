Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

⬛ NJ warns of measles exposure at 3 health facilities

🔴 A person infected with measles visited three NJ health facilities

🔴 State health officials warn of possible exposure

🔴 Symptoms could appear as last as Sept. 20

State health officials issued an alert Wednesday for possible measles exposure at three New Jersey Health facilities.

Due to what experts say are declining immunization rates, the number of confirmed measles cases are rising in New Jersey and hitting historic levels nationwide.

New Jersey has recorded 10 measles cases in 2025, up from seven the previous year. Nationally, more than 14-hundred cases have been reported in 42 states this year.

New Mexico and Texas have each reported deaths linked to measles infection. Those are the first fatal cases of measles in over a decade in the U.S.

Health officials believed they had eradicated measles more than 25 years ago due to high vaccination rates. The virus was still present, but could not cause infection.

So-called herd immunity depends on 95% of the population being vaccinated, but the vaccination rate has been steadily declining for years and has dipped below that level in New Jersey and nationwide.

Smoke from the Buckabear Wildfire in Passaic County 9/3/25 Smoke from the Buckabear Wildfire in Passaic County 9/3/25 (CBS New York via Facebook) loading...

🔥A small wildfire burned Saturday in Franklin Township (Gloucester)

🔥A larger fire started Tuesday afternoon in Passaic County

🔥Both are creating smoke that will linger until there is a significant rainfall

WEST MILFORD — The NJ Forest Fire Service says the first significant wildfire in several weeks is burning in North Jersey as conditions turn dry again.

The Buckabear Wildfire near the Clinton Reservoir burned 120 acres, or less than 0.2 square miles, and was 30% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. No buildings are threatened and no one has been forced to leave.

Fire crews constructed containment lines and plan to continue back-burning on Wednesday.

Mayor Michele Dale said the operation may create more smoke.

The wildfire is named after a pond in the area where the fire started.

NJ man accused of torching Hackensack police cars NJ man accused of torching Hackensack police cars (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Screenshot Eyewitness News New York via Youtube, Canva) loading...

HACKENSACK — A 78-year-old foreign citizen who lives in Bergen County has been accused of intentionally torching several marked police cars in a municipal lot over the Labor Day weekend.

Jaime Magnelli Sr., of Hackensack, has been charged with aggravated arson, arson, risk of widespread injury or damage, failure to control or report a fire and criminal mischief.

Hackensack police and fire officials were called Saturday at 8:09 p.m. to a municipal parking lot at 78 Trinity Place.

The lot, known as Area T, runs behind the Bergen County Islamic Center and is used as an overflow parking area for city police vehicles.

Hackensack municipal gas pumps are also nearby.

First responders found three Hackensack police vehicles on fire.

Allen Adams (L) Allen Adams (L) (Melanie Steinmetz via GoFundMe) loading...

🚨Allen Adams was working on a road crew in Lakewood in the middle of the night

🚨He was struck by a car driven by Douglas Smith, 51, of Lakehurst

🚨Two women were charged with giving false information to detectives about Smith

LUMBERTON — Three people have been charged in the death of a road worker.

Allen Adams, 50, of Lumberton, was working in the early morning hours of July 31 with a crew along Lakewood Road (Route 9) near Raymond Road in Toms River when he was struck by a vehicle headed north, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The driver, Douglas Smith, 51, of Lakehurst, was found north of the crash scene. Police said he appeared to be impaired. He was initially charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

A blood test showed that Smith had a blood alcohol level of .151, more than twice the legal limit. He also had cocaine, fentanyl and methadone in his system, according to Billhimer. A warrant was issued for Adams' arrest on Aug. 28 and he was taken into custody at a residence in Toms River on Sept. 3.

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched 12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched via Unsplash) loading...

Following Labor Day weekend, there is a bustle back to early fall life in New Jersey. From school, to no more “summer Friday” attitudes at work.

And as fall sports kick into gear, it’s often a stepped-up time for other activities.

But for residents directly at the Jersey Shore — or even a short distance from the ocean and bay — there is the magical short season of local summer.

As some Instagram users point out, parking is easy (and free street parking might be easier to find).

Beach admission is free, too.

