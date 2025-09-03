HACKENSACK — A 78-year-old foreign citizen who lives in Bergen County has been accused of intentionally torching several marked police cars in a municipal lot over the Labor Day weekend.

Jaime Magnelli Sr., of Hackensack, has been charged with aggravated arson, arson, risk of widespread injury or damage, failure to control or report a fire and criminal mischief.

Hackensack police and fire officials were called Saturday at 8:09 p.m. to a municipal parking lot at 78 Trinity Place.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Police encounter burning vehicles

The lot, known as Area T, runs behind the Bergen County Islamic Center and is used as an overflow parking area for city police vehicles.

Hackensack municipal gas pumps are also nearby.

First responders found three Hackensack police vehicles on fire.

Read More: Montclair man charged with hacking hate emails in Fort Lee

NJ man accused of torching Hackensack police cars - NJ man accused of torching Hackensack police cars (Google Maps) loading...

After putting out the flames, police called in the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Arson Squad, as the fires appeared suspicious in nature.

ABC7 Eyewitness News shared a clip of the scene on Saturday night, showing the police cars with visible damage and broken windshields.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators found that Magnelli had walked up and poured an accelerant onto each vehicle before setting them on fire and taking off.

NJ man accused of torching Hackensack police cars - NJ man accused of torching Hackensack police cars NJ man accused of torching Hackensack police cars - NJ man accused of torching Hackensack police cars (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Who is Magnelli?

On Tuesday, Magnelli, a Colombian national according to jail records, was arrested.

His son, Jaime Magnelli Jr., has been arrested a few times since 2013.

In each case, he pleaded guilty to downgraded offenses like criminal mischief and obstruction.

Magnelli Sr. was being held at Bergen County Jail, pending his first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Thursday, September 11, 2025 will mark the 24th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Not responsible for typographical errors. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander