State health officials issued an alert Wednesday for possible measles exposure at three New Jersey Health facilities.

Due to what experts say are declining immunization rates, the number of confirmed measles cases are rising in New Jersey and hitting historic levels nationwide.

New Jersey has recorded 10 measles cases in 2025, up from seven the previous year. Nationally, more than 14-hundred cases have been reported in 42 states this year.

New Mexico and Texas have each reported deaths linked to measles infection. Those are the first fatal cases of measles in over a decade in the U.S.

Health officials believed they had eradicated measles more than 25 years ago due to high vaccination rates. The virus was still present but could not cause infection.

So-called herd immunity depends on 95% of the population being vaccinated, but the vaccination rate has been steadily declining for years and has dipped below that level in New Jersey and nationwide.

The MMR vaccine, which guards against measles, mumps and rubella is required for children to attend school or daycare in New Jersey. However, the number of parents seeking a medical or religious waiver has increased.

In 2003 (the last year data is available), New Jersey's vaccination rate for children starting kindergarten had fallen to 93%.

Symptoms of measles

Highly contagious, measles is spread by droplets in the air produced by a person coughing or sneezing.

The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infected person has left the room.

Initial symptoms may include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a red rash.

The rash, often beginning at the hairline, usually starts three to five days after other symptoms have presented.

With this latest potential exposure, symptoms could begin as late as Sept. 20.

Where are the potential measles exposures in New Jersey?

Health officials believe the infected individual, a resident of Bergen County, visited three locations between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29. They did not provide an age or gender.

The following locations and times were provided by the New Jersey Department of Health:

✔ Medical Facility, 385 Prospect Plaza at 385 Prospect Ave. in Hackensack

Exposure times: Aug. 25 between 2:30-5:45 p.m. and on Aug. 29 between 8:45-11:30 a.m.

✔ Pediatric Emergency Department at Hackensack University Medical Center

Exposure times: Aug. 26 between 10:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.

✔ Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital building at Hackensack University Medical Center

Exposure times: 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 through 8:30 p.m. the following day.

If you believe you have been exposed, do not go directly to your doctor's office or any medical facility. You are urged to call in advance so arrangements can be made to protect other patients/individuals from exposure.

