MANCHESTER — A 74-year-old woman walking through a neighborhood with a large kitchen knife was arrested Monday after she stabbed the hood of a parked car, police said.

Township police responding to calls from the Cedar Glen Lakes section said they found Margaret Dennis, 74, on Arizona Drive.

They said she refused to comply with several orders to drop the knife. One of the officers engaged Dennis in conversation while a second approached her from behind and successfully disarmed her by grabbing her hand and removing the weapon without injuring Dennis or himself, police said.

Investigators found that the car Dennis was stabbing was picked randomly. The said she was on her way to a family member's home in order to confront them about something.

Dennis was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and criminal mischief. She was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment and evaluation.

