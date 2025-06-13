NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:58a
|Low
Fri 4:00p
|High
Fri 10:00p
|Low
Sat 4:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:32a
|Low
Fri 3:24p
|High
Fri 9:34p
|Low
Sat 4:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:46a
|Low
Fri 3:36p
|High
Fri 9:48p
|Low
Sat 4:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:28a
|Low
Fri 3:28p
|High
Fri 9:30p
|Low
Sat 4:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:16a
|High
Fri 1:38p
|Low
Fri 8:05p
|High
Sat 1:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:51a
|Low
Fri 3:46p
|High
Fri 9:58p
|Low
Sat 4:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:50a
|High
Fri 12:45p
|Low
Fri 7:39p
|High
Sat 12:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:52a
|Low
Fri 4:20p
|High
Fri 11:03p
|Low
Sat 5:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:38a
|Low
Fri 3:17p
|High
Fri 9:48p
|Low
Sat 4:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:11a
|Low
Fri 3:42p
|High
Fri 10:32p
|Low
Sat 4:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:39a
|Low
Fri 3:26p
|High
Fri 9:56p
|Low
Sat 4:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:47a
|Low
Fri 4:28p
|High
Fri 11:03p
|Low
Sat 5:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of tstms after midnight. Showers likely late.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Showers likely until late afternoon. A chance of showers late.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning.
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
