NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 13

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 13

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature68° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:58a		Low
Fri 4:00p		High
Fri 10:00p		Low
Sat 4:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:32a		Low
Fri 3:24p		High
Fri 9:34p		Low
Sat 4:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:46a		Low
Fri 3:36p		High
Fri 9:48p		Low
Sat 4:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:28a		Low
Fri 3:28p		High
Fri 9:30p		Low
Sat 4:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:16a		High
Fri 1:38p		Low
Fri 8:05p		High
Sat 1:40a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:51a		Low
Fri 3:46p		High
Fri 9:58p		Low
Sat 4:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:50a		High
Fri 12:45p		Low
Fri 7:39p		High
Sat 12:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 10:52a		Low
Fri 4:20p		High
Fri 11:03p		Low
Sat 5:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:38a		Low
Fri 3:17p		High
Fri 9:48p		Low
Sat 4:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:11a		Low
Fri 3:42p		High
Fri 10:32p		Low
Sat 4:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:39a		Low
Fri 3:26p		High
Fri 9:56p		Low
Sat 4:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 10:47a		Low
Fri 4:28p		High
Fri 11:03p		Low
Sat 5:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of tstms after midnight. Showers likely late.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Showers likely until late afternoon. A chance of showers late.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM