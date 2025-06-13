Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

6 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 72°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 68° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:58a Low

Fri 4:00p High

Fri 10:00p Low

Sat 4:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:32a Low

Fri 3:24p High

Fri 9:34p Low

Sat 4:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:46a Low

Fri 3:36p High

Fri 9:48p Low

Sat 4:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:28a Low

Fri 3:28p High

Fri 9:30p Low

Sat 4:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:16a High

Fri 1:38p Low

Fri 8:05p High

Sat 1:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:51a Low

Fri 3:46p High

Fri 9:58p Low

Sat 4:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:50a High

Fri 12:45p Low

Fri 7:39p High

Sat 12:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:52a Low

Fri 4:20p High

Fri 11:03p Low

Sat 5:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:38a Low

Fri 3:17p High

Fri 9:48p Low

Sat 4:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:11a Low

Fri 3:42p High

Fri 10:32p Low

Sat 4:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:39a Low

Fri 3:26p High

Fri 9:56p Low

Sat 4:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:47a Low

Fri 4:28p High

Fri 11:03p Low

Sat 5:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of tstms after midnight. Showers likely late.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Showers likely until late afternoon. A chance of showers late.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

