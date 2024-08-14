NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/14

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/14

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature75° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:06am - 7:56pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 9:26a		High
Wed 3:43p		Low
Wed 10:43p		High
Thu 4:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:50a		High
Wed 3:17p		Low
Wed 10:07p		High
Thu 3:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:02a		High
Wed 3:31p		Low
Wed 10:19p		High
Thu 4:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:54a		High
Wed 3:13p		Low
Wed 10:11p		High
Thu 3:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:48a		Low
Wed 1:31p		High
Wed 7:23p		Low
Thu 2:48a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 9:21a		High
Wed 3:46p		Low
Wed 10:37p		High
Thu 4:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:55a		Low
Wed 1:05p		High
Wed 6:30p		Low
Thu 2:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 9:54a		High
Wed 4:48p		Low
Wed 11:16p		High
Thu 5:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:45a		High
Wed 3:36p		Low
Wed 10:15p		High
Thu 3:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 9:03a		High
Wed 4:09p		Low
Wed 10:37p		High
Thu 4:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:02a		High
Wed 3:45p		Low
Wed 10:19p		High
Thu 4:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 9:59a		High
Wed 4:41p		Low
Wed 11:03p		High
Thu 5:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 15 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

