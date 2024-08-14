NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:06am - 7:56pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:26a
|High
Wed 3:43p
|Low
Wed 10:43p
|High
Thu 4:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:50a
|High
Wed 3:17p
|Low
Wed 10:07p
|High
Thu 3:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:02a
|High
Wed 3:31p
|Low
Wed 10:19p
|High
Thu 4:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:54a
|High
Wed 3:13p
|Low
Wed 10:11p
|High
Thu 3:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:48a
|Low
Wed 1:31p
|High
Wed 7:23p
|Low
Thu 2:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:21a
|High
Wed 3:46p
|Low
Wed 10:37p
|High
Thu 4:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:55a
|Low
Wed 1:05p
|High
Wed 6:30p
|Low
Thu 2:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:54a
|High
Wed 4:48p
|Low
Wed 11:16p
|High
Thu 5:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:45a
|High
Wed 3:36p
|Low
Wed 10:15p
|High
Thu 3:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:03a
|High
Wed 4:09p
|Low
Wed 10:37p
|High
Thu 4:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:02a
|High
Wed 3:45p
|Low
Wed 10:19p
|High
Thu 4:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:59a
|High
Wed 4:41p
|Low
Wed 11:03p
|High
Thu 5:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 15 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Beach Boys Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci
The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray
Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson