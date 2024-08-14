NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/14

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

7 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 75° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:06am - 7:56pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:26a High

Wed 3:43p Low

Wed 10:43p High

Thu 4:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:50a High

Wed 3:17p Low

Wed 10:07p High

Thu 3:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:02a High

Wed 3:31p Low

Wed 10:19p High

Thu 4:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:54a High

Wed 3:13p Low

Wed 10:11p High

Thu 3:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:48a Low

Wed 1:31p High

Wed 7:23p Low

Thu 2:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:21a High

Wed 3:46p Low

Wed 10:37p High

Thu 4:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:55a Low

Wed 1:05p High

Wed 6:30p Low

Thu 2:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:54a High

Wed 4:48p Low

Wed 11:16p High

Thu 5:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:45a High

Wed 3:36p Low

Wed 10:15p High

Thu 3:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:03a High

Wed 4:09p Low

Wed 10:37p High

Thu 4:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:02a High

Wed 3:45p Low

Wed 10:19p High

Thu 4:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:59a High

Wed 4:41p Low

Wed 11:03p High

Thu 5:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 15 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out: Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray