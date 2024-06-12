NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/12

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/12

Seaside Heights (beachpatrolseasideheights via Instagram)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
5 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature72° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:02a		High
Wed 1:26p		Low
Wed 7:07p		High
Thu 1:25a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:26a		High
Wed 1:00p		Low
Wed 6:31p		High
Thu 12:59a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:38a		High
Wed 1:14p		Low
Wed 6:43p		High
Thu 1:13a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:30a		High
Wed 12:56p		Low
Wed 6:35p		High
Thu 12:55a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 11:07a		High
Wed 5:06p		Low
Wed 11:12p		High
Thu 5:05a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:13a		High
Wed 1:14p		Low
Wed 7:07p		High
Thu 1:13a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:41a		High
Wed 4:13p		Low
Wed 10:46p		High
Thu 4:12a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:47a		High
Wed 2:00p		Low
Wed 7:44p		High
Thu 2:04a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:54a		High
Wed 12:58p		Low
Wed 6:45p		High
Thu 12:55a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:10a		High
Wed 1:11p		Low
Wed 7:04p		High
Thu 1:20a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:56a		High
Wed 1:00p		Low
Wed 6:49p		High
Thu 1:07a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:45a		High
Wed 1:57p		Low
Wed 7:44p		High
Thu 2:04a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM