NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
5 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:02a
|High
Wed 1:26p
|Low
Wed 7:07p
|High
Thu 1:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:26a
|High
Wed 1:00p
|Low
Wed 6:31p
|High
Thu 12:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:38a
|High
Wed 1:14p
|Low
Wed 6:43p
|High
Thu 1:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:30a
|High
Wed 12:56p
|Low
Wed 6:35p
|High
Thu 12:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:07a
|High
Wed 5:06p
|Low
Wed 11:12p
|High
Thu 5:05a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:13a
|High
Wed 1:14p
|Low
Wed 7:07p
|High
Thu 1:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:41a
|High
Wed 4:13p
|Low
Wed 10:46p
|High
Thu 4:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:47a
|High
Wed 2:00p
|Low
Wed 7:44p
|High
Thu 2:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:54a
|High
Wed 12:58p
|Low
Wed 6:45p
|High
Thu 12:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:10a
|High
Wed 1:11p
|Low
Wed 7:04p
|High
Thu 1:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:56a
|High
Wed 1:00p
|Low
Wed 6:49p
|High
Thu 1:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:45a
|High
Wed 1:57p
|Low
Wed 7:44p
|High
Thu 2:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G