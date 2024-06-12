NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/12

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

5 - 7 mph (Gust 8 mph)

4 - 6 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 72°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 72° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:02a High

Wed 1:26p Low

Wed 7:07p High

Thu 1:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:26a High

Wed 1:00p Low

Wed 6:31p High

Thu 12:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:38a High

Wed 1:14p Low

Wed 6:43p High

Thu 1:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:30a High

Wed 12:56p Low

Wed 6:35p High

Thu 12:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 11:07a High

Wed 5:06p Low

Wed 11:12p High

Thu 5:05a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:13a High

Wed 1:14p Low

Wed 7:07p High

Thu 1:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:41a High

Wed 4:13p Low

Wed 10:46p High

Thu 4:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:47a High

Wed 2:00p Low

Wed 7:44p High

Thu 2:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:54a High

Wed 12:58p Low

Wed 6:45p High

Thu 12:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:10a High

Wed 1:11p Low

Wed 7:04p High

Thu 1:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:56a High

Wed 1:00p Low

Wed 6:49p High

Thu 1:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:45a High

Wed 1:57p Low

Wed 7:44p High

Thu 2:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

