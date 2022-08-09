NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/9

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine for heat index values of 100-104 will increase the threat of heat related health issues.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset6:01am - 8:02pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:49a		Low
Tue 12:04p		High
Tue 6:19p		Low
Wed 1:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:23a		Low
Tue 11:28a		High
Tue 5:53p		Low
Wed 12:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:37a		Low
Tue 11:40a		High
Tue 6:07p		Low
Wed 12:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:19a		Low
Tue 11:32a		High
Tue 5:49p		Low
Wed 12:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:29a		Low
Tue 4:09p		High
Tue 9:59p		Low
Wed 5:05a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:41a		Low
Tue 11:52a		High
Tue 6:10p		Low
Wed 12:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:36a		Low
Tue 3:43p		High
Tue 9:06p		Low
Wed 4:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:29a		Low
Tue 12:17p		High
Tue 6:59p		Low
Wed 1:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:27a		Low
Tue 11:25a		High
Tue 6:00p		Low
Wed 12:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:51a		Low
Tue 11:45a		High
Tue 6:34p		Low
Wed 12:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:37a		Low
Tue 11:32a		High
Tue 6:10p		Low
Wed 12:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:34a		Low
Tue 12:23p		High
Tue 7:07p		Low
Wed 1:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

