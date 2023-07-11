NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/11

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/11

Bradley Beach (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature82° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:27pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 9:26a		High
Tue 3:39p		Low
Tue 10:21p		High
Wed 3:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:50a		High
Tue 3:13p		Low
Tue 9:45p		High
Wed 3:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:02a		High
Tue 3:27p		Low
Tue 9:57p		High
Wed 3:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:54a		High
Tue 3:09p		Low
Tue 9:49p		High
Wed 3:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:43a		Low
Tue 1:31p		High
Tue 7:19p		Low
Wed 2:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:25a		High
Tue 3:39p		Low
Tue 10:19p		High
Wed 4:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:50a		Low
Tue 1:05p		High
Tue 6:26p		Low
Wed 2:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 9:54a		High
Tue 4:31p		Low
Tue 10:45p		High
Wed 4:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:56a		High
Tue 3:29p		Low
Tue 9:54p		High
Wed 3:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 9:18a		High
Tue 3:56p		Low
Tue 10:11p		High
Wed 4:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:06a		High
Tue 3:46p		Low
Tue 10:03p		High
Wed 4:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 9:57a		High
Tue 4:33p		Low
Tue 10:54p		High
Wed 4:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming E at 5 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

