NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 82° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:27pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:26a High

Tue 3:39p Low

Tue 10:21p High

Wed 3:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:50a High

Tue 3:13p Low

Tue 9:45p High

Wed 3:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:02a High

Tue 3:27p Low

Tue 9:57p High

Wed 3:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:54a High

Tue 3:09p Low

Tue 9:49p High

Wed 3:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:43a Low

Tue 1:31p High

Tue 7:19p Low

Wed 2:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:25a High

Tue 3:39p Low

Tue 10:19p High

Wed 4:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:50a Low

Tue 1:05p High

Tue 6:26p Low

Wed 2:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:54a High

Tue 4:31p Low

Tue 10:45p High

Wed 4:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:56a High

Tue 3:29p Low

Tue 9:54p High

Wed 3:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:18a High

Tue 3:56p Low

Tue 10:11p High

Wed 4:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:06a High

Tue 3:46p Low

Tue 10:03p High

Wed 4:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:57a High

Tue 4:33p Low

Tue 10:54p High

Wed 4:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming E at 5 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)



Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.