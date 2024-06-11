NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
7 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:17a
|High
Tue 12:37p
|Low
Tue 6:14p
|High
Wed 12:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:41a
|High
Tue 12:11p
|Low
Tue 5:38p
|High
Wed 12:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:53a
|High
Tue 12:25p
|Low
Tue 5:50p
|High
Wed 12:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:45a
|High
Tue 12:07p
|Low
Tue 5:42p
|High
Wed 12:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:22a
|High
Tue 4:17p
|Low
Tue 10:19p
|High
Wed 4:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:26a
|High
Tue 12:23p
|Low
Tue 6:14p
|High
Wed 12:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:56a
|High
Tue 3:24p
|Low
Tue 9:53p
|High
Wed 3:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:02a
|High
Tue 1:11p
|Low
Tue 6:50p
|High
Wed 1:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 12:08p
|Low
Tue 5:51p
|High
Wed 12:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:26a
|High
Tue 12:25p
|Low
Tue 6:10p
|High
Wed 12:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:08a
|High
Tue 12:09p
|Low
Tue 5:53p
|High
Wed 12:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:59a
|High
Tue 1:08p
|Low
Tue 6:51p
|High
Wed 1:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey
Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
Another great South Jersey winery
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy