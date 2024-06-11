NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/11

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/11

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
7 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature71° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:17a		High
Tue 12:37p		Low
Tue 6:14p		High
Wed 12:37a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:41a		High
Tue 12:11p		Low
Tue 5:38p		High
Wed 12:11a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:53a		High
Tue 12:25p		Low
Tue 5:50p		High
Wed 12:25a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:45a		High
Tue 12:07p		Low
Tue 5:42p		High
Wed 12:07a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:22a		High
Tue 4:17p		Low
Tue 10:19p		High
Wed 4:17a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:26a		High
Tue 12:23p		Low
Tue 6:14p		High
Wed 12:26a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:56a		High
Tue 3:24p		Low
Tue 9:53p		High
Wed 3:24a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:02a		High
Tue 1:11p		Low
Tue 6:50p		High
Wed 1:18a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 12:08p		Low
Tue 5:51p		High
Wed 12:09a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:26a		High
Tue 12:25p		Low
Tue 6:10p		High
Wed 12:36a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:08a		High
Tue 12:09p		Low
Tue 5:53p		High
Wed 12:20a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:59a		High
Tue 1:08p		Low
Tue 6:51p		High
Wed 1:16a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

