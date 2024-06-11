NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

7 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 72°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 71° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:17a High

Tue 12:37p Low

Tue 6:14p High

Wed 12:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:41a High

Tue 12:11p Low

Tue 5:38p High

Wed 12:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:53a High

Tue 12:25p Low

Tue 5:50p High

Wed 12:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:45a High

Tue 12:07p Low

Tue 5:42p High

Wed 12:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:22a High

Tue 4:17p Low

Tue 10:19p High

Wed 4:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:26a High

Tue 12:23p Low

Tue 6:14p High

Wed 12:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:56a High

Tue 3:24p Low

Tue 9:53p High

Wed 3:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:02a High

Tue 1:11p Low

Tue 6:50p High

Wed 1:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 12:08p Low

Tue 5:51p High

Wed 12:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:26a High

Tue 12:25p Low

Tue 6:10p High

Wed 12:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:08a High

Tue 12:09p Low

Tue 5:53p High

Wed 12:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:59a High

Tue 1:08p Low

Tue 6:51p High

Wed 1:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

