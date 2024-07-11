NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/11

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/11

Atlantic City shrouded by fog as seen from Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
13 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:27pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:17a		High
Thu 12:46p		Low
Thu 6:28p		High
Fri 12:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:41a		High
Thu 12:20p		Low
Thu 5:52p		High
Fri 12:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:53a		High
Thu 12:34p		Low
Thu 6:04p		High
Fri 12:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:45a		High
Thu 12:16p		Low
Thu 5:56p		High
Fri 12:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:22a		High
Thu 4:26p		Low
Thu 10:33p		High
Fri 4:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:27a		High
Thu 12:34p		Low
Thu 6:28p		High
Fri 12:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:56a		High
Thu 3:33p		Low
Thu 10:07p		High
Fri 3:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:03a		High
Thu 1:22p		Low
Thu 7:09p		High
Fri 1:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:06a		High
Thu 12:15p		Low
Thu 6:07p		High
Fri 12:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:24a		High
Thu 12:32p		Low
Thu 6:27p		High
Fri 12:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:06a		High
Thu 12:13p		Low
Thu 6:09p		High
Fri 12:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:00a		High
Thu 1:15p		Low
Thu 7:07p		High
Fri 1:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

