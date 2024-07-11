NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/11
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:17a
|High
Thu 12:46p
|Low
Thu 6:28p
|High
Fri 12:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:41a
|High
Thu 12:20p
|Low
Thu 5:52p
|High
Fri 12:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:53a
|High
Thu 12:34p
|Low
Thu 6:04p
|High
Fri 12:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:45a
|High
Thu 12:16p
|Low
Thu 5:56p
|High
Fri 12:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:22a
|High
Thu 4:26p
|Low
Thu 10:33p
|High
Fri 4:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:27a
|High
Thu 12:34p
|Low
Thu 6:28p
|High
Fri 12:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:56a
|High
Thu 3:33p
|Low
Thu 10:07p
|High
Fri 3:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:03a
|High
Thu 1:22p
|Low
Thu 7:09p
|High
Fri 1:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:06a
|High
Thu 12:15p
|Low
Thu 6:07p
|High
Fri 12:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:24a
|High
Thu 12:32p
|Low
Thu 6:27p
|High
Fri 12:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:06a
|High
Thu 12:13p
|Low
Thu 6:09p
|High
Fri 12:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:00a
|High
Thu 1:15p
|Low
Thu 7:07p
|High
Fri 1:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
