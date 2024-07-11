NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/11

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the Southwest

13 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:27pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:17a High

Thu 12:46p Low

Thu 6:28p High

Fri 12:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:41a High

Thu 12:20p Low

Thu 5:52p High

Fri 12:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:53a High

Thu 12:34p Low

Thu 6:04p High

Fri 12:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:45a High

Thu 12:16p Low

Thu 5:56p High

Fri 12:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:22a High

Thu 4:26p Low

Thu 10:33p High

Fri 4:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:27a High

Thu 12:34p Low

Thu 6:28p High

Fri 12:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:56a High

Thu 3:33p Low

Thu 10:07p High

Fri 3:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:03a High

Thu 1:22p Low

Thu 7:09p High

Fri 1:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:06a High

Thu 12:15p Low

Thu 6:07p High

Fri 12:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:24a High

Thu 12:32p Low

Thu 6:27p High

Fri 12:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:06a High

Thu 12:13p Low

Thu 6:09p High

Fri 12:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:00a High

Thu 1:15p Low

Thu 7:07p High

Fri 1:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

