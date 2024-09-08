NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/8

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/8

Tents at the Belmar Pro surf competition (Bud McCormick)

Tents at the Belmar Pro surf competition (Bud McCormick)
loading...

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:30am - 7:20pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:20a		High
Sun 11:43a		Low
Sun 5:59p		High
Sun 11:54p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:17a		Low
Sun 5:23p		High
Sun 11:28p		Low
Mon 5:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:31a		Low
Sun 5:35p		High
Sun 11:42p		Low
Mon 5:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:13a		Low
Sun 5:27p		High
Sun 11:24p		Low
Mon 5:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:25a		High
Sun 3:23p		Low
Sun 10:04p		High
Mon 3:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:18a		High
Sun 11:39a		Low
Sun 6:04p		High
Sun 11:48p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:59a		High
Sun 2:30p		Low
Sun 9:38p		High
Mon 2:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:00a		High
Sun 12:39p		Low
Sun 6:52p		High
Mon 12:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:21a		Low
Sun 5:39p		High
Sun 11:30p		Low
Mon 5:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:16a		High
Sun 11:52a		Low
Sun 6:06p		High
Sun 11:58p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:03a		High
Sun 11:21a		Low
Sun 5:43p		High
Sun 11:38p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:07a		High
Sun 12:32p		Low
Sun 6:43p		High
Mon 12:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds, becoming NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and NW 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

