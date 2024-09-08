NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/8

Tents at the Belmar Pro surf competition Tents at the Belmar Pro surf competition (Bud McCormick) loading...

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Southeast

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 73°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:30am - 7:20pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:20a High

Sun 11:43a Low

Sun 5:59p High

Sun 11:54p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:17a Low

Sun 5:23p High

Sun 11:28p Low

Mon 5:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:31a Low

Sun 5:35p High

Sun 11:42p Low

Mon 5:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:13a Low

Sun 5:27p High

Sun 11:24p Low

Mon 5:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:25a High

Sun 3:23p Low

Sun 10:04p High

Mon 3:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:18a High

Sun 11:39a Low

Sun 6:04p High

Sun 11:48p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:59a High

Sun 2:30p Low

Sun 9:38p High

Mon 2:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:00a High

Sun 12:39p Low

Sun 6:52p High

Mon 12:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:21a Low

Sun 5:39p High

Sun 11:30p Low

Mon 5:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:16a High

Sun 11:52a Low

Sun 6:06p High

Sun 11:58p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:03a High

Sun 11:21a Low

Sun 5:43p High

Sun 11:38p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:07a High

Sun 12:32p Low

Sun 6:43p High

Mon 12:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds, becoming NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and NW 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

