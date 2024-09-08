NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/8
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:30am - 7:20pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:20a
|High
Sun 11:43a
|Low
Sun 5:59p
|High
Sun 11:54p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:17a
|Low
Sun 5:23p
|High
Sun 11:28p
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:31a
|Low
Sun 5:35p
|High
Sun 11:42p
|Low
Mon 5:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:13a
|Low
Sun 5:27p
|High
Sun 11:24p
|Low
Mon 5:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:25a
|High
Sun 3:23p
|Low
Sun 10:04p
|High
Mon 3:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:18a
|High
Sun 11:39a
|Low
Sun 6:04p
|High
Sun 11:48p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:59a
|High
Sun 2:30p
|Low
Sun 9:38p
|High
Mon 2:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:00a
|High
Sun 12:39p
|Low
Sun 6:52p
|High
Mon 12:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:21a
|Low
Sun 5:39p
|High
Sun 11:30p
|Low
Mon 5:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:16a
|High
Sun 11:52a
|Low
Sun 6:06p
|High
Sun 11:58p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:03a
|High
Sun 11:21a
|Low
Sun 5:43p
|High
Sun 11:38p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:07a
|High
Sun 12:32p
|Low
Sun 6:43p
|High
Mon 12:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds, becoming NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and NW 2 ft at 4 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 11 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
