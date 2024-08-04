NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/4

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Southwest

10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 80° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:57am - 8:07pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:31a Low

Sun 2:32p High

Sun 8:42p Low

Mon 3:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:05a Low

Sun 1:56p High

Sun 8:16p Low

Mon 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:19a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 8:30p Low

Mon 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:01a Low

Sun 2:00p High

Sun 8:12p Low

Mon 2:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:42a High

Sun 12:11p Low

Sun 6:37p High

Mon 12:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:22a Low

Sun 2:27p High

Sun 8:37p Low

Mon 3:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:16a High

Sun 11:18a Low

Sun 6:11p High

Sun 11:29p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:13a Low

Sun 2:56p High

Sun 9:31p Low

Mon 3:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:17a Low

Sun 2:04p High

Sun 8:28p Low

Mon 2:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:41a Low

Sun 2:24p High

Sun 8:59p Low

Mon 3:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:23a Low

Sun 2:11p High

Sun 8:41p Low

Mon 3:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:22a Low

Sun 3:04p High

Sun 9:37p Low

Mon 3:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Another great South Jersey winery If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson