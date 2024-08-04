NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/4

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature80° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:57am - 8:07pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 8:31a		Low
Sun 2:32p		High
Sun 8:42p		Low
Mon 3:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:05a		Low
Sun 1:56p		High
Sun 8:16p		Low
Mon 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:19a		Low
Sun 2:08p		High
Sun 8:30p		Low
Mon 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:01a		Low
Sun 2:00p		High
Sun 8:12p		Low
Mon 2:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:42a		High
Sun 12:11p		Low
Sun 6:37p		High
Mon 12:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:22a		Low
Sun 2:27p		High
Sun 8:37p		Low
Mon 3:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:16a		High
Sun 11:18a		Low
Sun 6:11p		High
Sun 11:29p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 9:13a		Low
Sun 2:56p		High
Sun 9:31p		Low
Mon 3:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:17a		Low
Sun 2:04p		High
Sun 8:28p		Low
Mon 2:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 8:41a		Low
Sun 2:24p		High
Sun 8:59p		Low
Mon 3:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:23a		Low
Sun 2:11p		High
Sun 8:41p		Low
Mon 3:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 9:22a		Low
Sun 3:04p		High
Sun 9:37p		Low
Mon 3:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

