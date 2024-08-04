NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/4
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:57am - 8:07pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:31a
|Low
Sun 2:32p
|High
Sun 8:42p
|Low
Mon 3:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:05a
|Low
Sun 1:56p
|High
Sun 8:16p
|Low
Mon 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:19a
|Low
Sun 2:08p
|High
Sun 8:30p
|Low
Mon 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:01a
|Low
Sun 2:00p
|High
Sun 8:12p
|Low
Mon 2:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:42a
|High
Sun 12:11p
|Low
Sun 6:37p
|High
Mon 12:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:22a
|Low
Sun 2:27p
|High
Sun 8:37p
|Low
Mon 3:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:16a
|High
Sun 11:18a
|Low
Sun 6:11p
|High
Sun 11:29p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:13a
|Low
Sun 2:56p
|High
Sun 9:31p
|Low
Mon 3:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:17a
|Low
Sun 2:04p
|High
Sun 8:28p
|Low
Mon 2:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:41a
|Low
Sun 2:24p
|High
Sun 8:59p
|Low
Mon 3:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:23a
|Low
Sun 2:11p
|High
Sun 8:41p
|Low
Mon 3:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:22a
|Low
Sun 3:04p
|High
Sun 9:37p
|Low
Mon 3:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
