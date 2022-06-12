NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 74°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:25a
|Low
Sun 12:39p
|High
Sun 6:55p
|Low
Mon 1:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:59a
|Low
Sun 12:03p
|High
Sun 6:29p
|Low
Mon 12:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:13a
|Low
Sun 12:15p
|High
Sun 6:43p
|Low
Mon 1:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:55a
|Low
Sun 12:07p
|High
Sun 6:25p
|Low
Mon 1:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:05a
|Low
Sun 4:44p
|High
Sun 10:35p
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:18a
|Low
Sun 12:29p
|High
Sun 6:48p
|Low
Mon 1:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:12a
|Low
Sun 4:18p
|High
Sun 9:42p
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 7:08a
|Low
Sun 12:59p
|High
Sun 7:37p
|Low
Mon 2:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:00a
|Low
Sun 12:03p
|High
Sun 6:33p
|Low
Mon 1:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:28a
|Low
Sun 12:26p
|High
Sun 7:05p
|Low
Mon 1:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:10a
|Low
Sun 12:12p
|High
Sun 6:40p
|Low
Mon 1:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:12a
|Low
Sun 1:05p
|High
Sun 7:42p
|Low
Mon 1:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.