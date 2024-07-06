NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/6

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Saturday. South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

12 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 76°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:52a Low

Sat 2:52p High

Sat 9:02p Low

Sun 3:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:26a Low

Sat 2:16p High

Sat 8:36p Low

Sun 3:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:40a Low

Sat 2:28p High

Sat 8:50p Low

Sun 3:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:22a Low

Sat 2:20p High

Sat 8:32p Low

Sun 3:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:05a High

Sat 12:32p Low

Sat 6:57p High

Sun 12:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:43a Low

Sat 2:45p High

Sat 8:58p Low

Sun 3:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:39a High

Sat 11:39a Low

Sat 6:31p High

Sat 11:49p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:34a Low

Sat 3:13p High

Sat 9:53p Low

Sun 4:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:36a Low

Sat 2:21p High

Sat 8:48p Low

Sun 3:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:02a Low

Sat 2:40p High

Sat 9:20p Low

Sun 3:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:40a Low

Sat 2:26p High

Sat 9:00p Low

Sun 3:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:41a Low

Sat 3:20p High

Sat 9:57p Low

Sun 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 4 ft at 10 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit... Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson