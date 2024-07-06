NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/6

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Saturday. South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 8:52a		Low
Sat 2:52p		High
Sat 9:02p		Low
Sun 3:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:26a		Low
Sat 2:16p		High
Sat 8:36p		Low
Sun 3:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:40a		Low
Sat 2:28p		High
Sat 8:50p		Low
Sun 3:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:22a		Low
Sat 2:20p		High
Sat 8:32p		Low
Sun 3:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:05a		High
Sat 12:32p		Low
Sat 6:57p		High
Sun 12:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:43a		Low
Sat 2:45p		High
Sat 8:58p		Low
Sun 3:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:39a		High
Sat 11:39a		Low
Sat 6:31p		High
Sat 11:49p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 9:34a		Low
Sat 3:13p		High
Sat 9:53p		Low
Sun 4:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:36a		Low
Sat 2:21p		High
Sat 8:48p		Low
Sun 3:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 9:02a		Low
Sat 2:40p		High
Sat 9:20p		Low
Sun 3:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:40a		Low
Sat 2:26p		High
Sat 9:00p		Low
Sun 3:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 9:41a		Low
Sat 3:20p		High
Sat 9:57p		Low
Sun 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 4 ft at 10 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

