NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/6
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Saturday. South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:52a
|Low
Sat 2:52p
|High
Sat 9:02p
|Low
Sun 3:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:26a
|Low
Sat 2:16p
|High
Sat 8:36p
|Low
Sun 3:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:40a
|Low
Sat 2:28p
|High
Sat 8:50p
|Low
Sun 3:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:22a
|Low
Sat 2:20p
|High
Sat 8:32p
|Low
Sun 3:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:05a
|High
Sat 12:32p
|Low
Sat 6:57p
|High
Sun 12:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:43a
|Low
Sat 2:45p
|High
Sat 8:58p
|Low
Sun 3:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:39a
|High
Sat 11:39a
|Low
Sat 6:31p
|High
Sat 11:49p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:34a
|Low
Sat 3:13p
|High
Sat 9:53p
|Low
Sun 4:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:36a
|Low
Sat 2:21p
|High
Sat 8:48p
|Low
Sun 3:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:02a
|Low
Sat 2:40p
|High
Sat 9:20p
|Low
Sun 3:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:40a
|Low
Sat 2:26p
|High
Sat 9:00p
|Low
Sun 3:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:41a
|Low
Sat 3:20p
|High
Sat 9:57p
|Low
Sun 4:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 4 ft at 10 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
