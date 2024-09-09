NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/9

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northwest

13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 72°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:32am - 7:16pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:48a High

Mon 12:25p Low

Mon 6:45p High

Tue 12:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:12a High

Mon 11:59a Low

Mon 6:09p High

Tue 12:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:24a High

Mon 12:13p Low

Mon 6:21p High

Tue 12:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:16a High

Mon 11:55a Low

Mon 6:13p High

Tue 12:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:53a High

Mon 4:05p Low

Mon 10:50p High

Tue 4:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:53a High

Mon 12:20p Low

Mon 6:56p High

Tue 12:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:27a High

Mon 3:12p Low

Mon 10:24p High

Tue 3:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:34a High

Mon 1:21p Low

Mon 7:45p High

Tue 1:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:30a High

Mon 12:03p Low

Mon 6:30p High

Tue 12:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:50a High

Mon 12:34p Low

Mon 6:57p High

Tue 12:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:42a High

Mon 12:04p Low

Mon 6:36p High

Tue 12:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:47a High

Mon 1:16p Low

Mon 7:32p High

Tue 1:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

