NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/9
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 72°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:32am - 7:16pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:48a
|High
Mon 12:25p
|Low
Mon 6:45p
|High
Tue 12:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|High
Mon 11:59a
|Low
Mon 6:09p
|High
Tue 12:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:24a
|High
Mon 12:13p
|Low
Mon 6:21p
|High
Tue 12:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:16a
|High
Mon 11:55a
|Low
Mon 6:13p
|High
Tue 12:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:53a
|High
Mon 4:05p
|Low
Mon 10:50p
|High
Tue 4:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:53a
|High
Mon 12:20p
|Low
Mon 6:56p
|High
Tue 12:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:27a
|High
Mon 3:12p
|Low
Mon 10:24p
|High
Tue 3:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:34a
|High
Mon 1:21p
|Low
Mon 7:45p
|High
Tue 1:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:30a
|High
Mon 12:03p
|Low
Mon 6:30p
|High
Tue 12:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:50a
|High
Mon 12:34p
|Low
Mon 6:57p
|High
Tue 12:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:42a
|High
Mon 12:04p
|Low
Mon 6:36p
|High
Tue 12:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:47a
|High
Mon 1:16p
|Low
Mon 7:32p
|High
Tue 1:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
