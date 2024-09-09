NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/9

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 72°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:32am - 7:16pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:48a		High
Mon 12:25p		Low
Mon 6:45p		High
Tue 12:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:12a		High
Mon 11:59a		Low
Mon 6:09p		High
Tue 12:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:24a		High
Mon 12:13p		Low
Mon 6:21p		High
Tue 12:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:16a		High
Mon 11:55a		Low
Mon 6:13p		High
Tue 12:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:53a		High
Mon 4:05p		Low
Mon 10:50p		High
Tue 4:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:53a		High
Mon 12:20p		Low
Mon 6:56p		High
Tue 12:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:27a		High
Mon 3:12p		Low
Mon 10:24p		High
Tue 3:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:34a		High
Mon 1:21p		Low
Mon 7:45p		High
Tue 1:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:30a		High
Mon 12:03p		Low
Mon 6:30p		High
Tue 12:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:50a		High
Mon 12:34p		Low
Mon 6:57p		High
Tue 12:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:42a		High
Mon 12:04p		Low
Mon 6:36p		High
Tue 12:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:47a		High
Mon 1:16p		Low
Mon 7:32p		High
Tue 1:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

