NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/14
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:41a
|High
Fri 2:57p
|Low
Fri 9:10p
|High
Sat 2:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:05a
|High
Fri 2:31p
|Low
Fri 8:34p
|High
Sat 2:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:17a
|High
Fri 2:45p
|Low
Fri 8:46p
|High
Sat 2:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:09a
|High
Fri 2:27p
|Low
Fri 8:38p
|High
Sat 2:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:51a
|Low
Fri 12:46p
|High
Fri 6:37p
|Low
Sat 1:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:44a
|High
Fri 2:56p
|Low
Fri 9:02p
|High
Sat 2:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 12:20p
|High
Fri 5:44p
|Low
Sat 12:49a
|High
Sat 5:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:16a
|High
Fri 3:41p
|Low
Fri 9:37p
|High
Sat 3:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:20a
|High
Fri 2:38p
|Low
Fri 8:37p
|High
Sat 2:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:36a
|High
Fri 2:52p
|Low
Fri 8:56p
|High
Sat 2:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:26a
|High
Fri 2:47p
|Low
Fri 8:45p
|High
Sat 2:51a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:15a
|High
Fri 3:39p
|Low
Fri 9:35p
|High
Sat 3:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
