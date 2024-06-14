NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/14

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/14

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 8:41a		High
Fri 2:57p		Low
Fri 9:10p		High
Sat 2:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:05a		High
Fri 2:31p		Low
Fri 8:34p		High
Sat 2:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:17a		High
Fri 2:45p		Low
Fri 8:46p		High
Sat 2:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:09a		High
Fri 2:27p		Low
Fri 8:38p		High
Sat 2:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:51a		Low
Fri 12:46p		High
Fri 6:37p		Low
Sat 1:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:44a		High
Fri 2:56p		Low
Fri 9:02p		High
Sat 2:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 12:20p		High
Fri 5:44p		Low
Sat 12:49a		High
Sat 5:44a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:16a		High
Fri 3:41p		Low
Fri 9:37p		High
Sat 3:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:20a		High
Fri 2:38p		Low
Fri 8:37p		High
Sat 2:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 8:36a		High
Fri 2:52p		Low
Fri 8:56p		High
Sat 2:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:26a		High
Fri 2:47p		Low
Fri 8:45p		High
Sat 2:51a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 9:15a		High
Fri 3:39p		Low
Fri 9:35p		High
Sat 3:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

