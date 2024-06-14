NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/14

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 73°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:41a High

Fri 2:57p Low

Fri 9:10p High

Sat 2:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:05a High

Fri 2:31p Low

Fri 8:34p High

Sat 2:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:17a High

Fri 2:45p Low

Fri 8:46p High

Sat 2:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:09a High

Fri 2:27p Low

Fri 8:38p High

Sat 2:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:51a Low

Fri 12:46p High

Fri 6:37p Low

Sat 1:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:44a High

Fri 2:56p Low

Fri 9:02p High

Sat 2:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 12:20p High

Fri 5:44p Low

Sat 12:49a High

Sat 5:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:16a High

Fri 3:41p Low

Fri 9:37p High

Sat 3:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:20a High

Fri 2:38p Low

Fri 8:37p High

Sat 2:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:36a High

Fri 2:52p Low

Fri 8:56p High

Sat 2:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:26a High

Fri 2:47p Low

Fri 8:45p High

Sat 2:51a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:15a High

Fri 3:39p Low

Fri 9:35p High

Sat 3:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

