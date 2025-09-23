Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

👩‍🍼 Starbucks accused of denying NJ barista privacy to pump breast milk

⚖️ State says company violated New Jersey’s workplace discrimination law

🚨 Case could go to court if no settlement is reached

New Jersey prosecutors are coming after Starbucks, which the state says may have violated civil rights protections for a breastfeeding employee.

In a finding of probable cause, the state Division on Civil Rights says a Sicklerville barista was denied a private, safe space to pump breast milk after returning from parental leave.

According to investigators, instead of offering her a secure room, the store manager provided a flimsy trifold privacy screen in a crowded back room where co-workers regularly passed by. The worker said she felt exposed.

When the employee raised concerns, she was told to either use the screen or extend her leave. She ultimately took unpaid time off for nearly two additional months.

🍼 Nurse claims wrongful termination after baby mix-up

⚖️ Lawsuit filed over controversial breastfeeding incident

📋 Hospital response under scrutiny in South Jersey case

🍼 Nurse claims wrongful termination after baby mix-up

⚖️ Lawsuit filed over controversial breastfeeding incident

📋 Hospital response under scrutiny in South Jersey case

VOORHEES — A South Jersey nurse is suing the hospital where she worked, saying she was unfairly fired and made a scapegoat for a “baby swap” situation that happened over the summer.

Joyce Fisher, of Clayton, reported to work on July 5 at Virtua Health hospital in Voorhees and found that two newborns had accidentally been brought to the wrong patient rooms, and each breastfed by a stranger.

Fisher was just starting her workday at 7 a.m. and came into the situation involving new moms in rooms 444 and 447, following an overnight nurse’s actions, according to the complaint filed in late August in Camden County Superior Court.

“It was impossible for Plaintiff to prevent the mistaken breastfeeding,” the lawsuit said, because “the patient mother for Room 444 had already breastfed the wrong infant before Plaintiff’s shift even started at 7 a.m.”

Instead, the nurse who had worked the overnight said to Fisher that around 2:30 a.m., the parents had requested that each of their newborns spend time in the nursery as they slept, the complaint said.

Before this mistake was discovered by anyone, the wrong babies were returned to the respective rooms at 6 a.m., one hour before Fisher was even expected at work, the complaint said.

🚨Man convicted of wife's murder in Camden County home

💬 "I just snapped," killer texted after deadly chokehold

🚓 Husband arrested after waiting near police station

🚨Man convicted of wife's murder in Camden County home

💬 “I just snapped,” killer texted after deadly chokehold

🚓 Husband arrested after waiting near police station

A 53-year-old Camden County man who said in a text “I just snapped” has been convicted of his own wife’s murder.

Shawn Lichtfuss, was found guilty on Thursday of the chokehold killing of 38-year-old Stefani Caraway four years ago.

After a six-day trial in Camden County Superior Court, the jury deliberated for just 45 minutes before returning its verdict last week.

"I'm sorry for doing this, I just snapped," Lichtfuss said in one of several text messages sent the morning of the killing, according to police.

On Aug. 3, 2021, at 10:58 a.m., Voorhees Police got a call about a well-being check at the home that Lichtfuss and Caraway shared with their children.

A person had received text messages from Lichtfuss in which he said goodbye and asked the person to take care of his son.

Lichtfuss sent similar text messages to a second person at 9:55 a.m.

"There are 3 cats here that’ll need you, and she had a fish and a lizard. I’m sorry _ for doing this. I just snapped," police said those messages read.

🔥 A late-night Trenton fire killed a high school junior ROTC cadet and damaged seven homes.

🚒 Police officers, a firefighter, and a good Samaritan helped rescue trapped residents.

🕊️ Joseph Kokulo's death cast a shadow over Trenton's homecoming parade.

🔥 A late-night Trenton fire killed a high school junior ROTC cadet and damaged seven homes.

🚒 Police officers, a firefighter, and a good Samaritan helped rescue trapped residents.

🕊️ Joseph Kokulo’s death cast a shadow over Trenton’s homecoming parade.

TRENTON — A high school junior ROTC member was killed in a fire that heavily damaged seven homes late Friday night.

The fire in the 1200 block of Olden Avenue injured four people, including a firefighter from Hopewell, according to Mayor Reed Gusciora. Joseph Kokulo, a junior at Trenton Central High School, was killed in the fire. The mayor said Kokulo's room was on the second floor directly above the fire and he could not make it out.

Junior ROTC cadet remembered for leadership and spirit

He was a member of the junior ROTC program and got to bed early ahead of the homecoming parade, which he was going to march in on Saturday.

"His uniform was hanging up in his room," Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5.

The parade went on as scheduled but turned into a day of mourning for Kokulo's fellow cadets.

🔥Frantic neighbor alerts family as fire erupts late Saturday night

🔥Family, baby and dog escape moments before flames spread

🔥Improperly disposed of smoking materials caused the fire

🔥Frantic neighbor alerts family as fire erupts late Saturday night

🔥Family, baby and dog escape moments before flames spread

🔥Improperly disposed of smoking materials caused the fire

TOMS RIVER — Dramatic Ring video captures the moment a fire spreads in home Saturday night as a neighbor frantically bangs on the door.

"Your house is on fire! Get out!" the man says as he frantically rings the bell and bangs in the door of the home on Leawood Avenue in Toms River just before midnight. A piece of debris falls on the neighbor's shoulder as he backs away from the door.

Jonathan Pond and his wife, carrying their 9-month-old daughter and a corgi, burst through the door and made their escape.

Pond said their neighbors were in their garage when they heard the cracking of the fire.

"He saw the whole front of the house was lit and came over and started banging on the garage. We weren't answering because we were basically sleeping," Pond told New Jersey 101.5.

