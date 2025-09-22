👩‍🍼 Starbucks accused of denying NJ barista privacy to pump breast milk

⚖️ State says company violated New Jersey’s workplace discrimination law

🚨 Case could go to court if no settlement is reached

New Jersey prosecutors are coming after Starbucks, which the state says may have violated civil rights protections for a breastfeeding employee.

In a finding of probable cause, the state Division on Civil Rights says a Sicklerville barista was denied a private, safe space to pump breast milk after returning from parental leave.

According to investigators, instead of offering her a secure room, the store manager provided a flimsy trifold privacy screen in a crowded back room where co-workers regularly passed by. The worker said she felt exposed.

Starbucks in Atlantic Highlands, NJ (2) Mike Brant TSM loading...

State: Starbucks failed to engage in good faith

When the employee raised concerns, she was told to either use the screen or extend her leave. She ultimately took unpaid time off for nearly two additional months.

State civil rights officials concluded that Starbucks failed to provide an adequate space or engage in a “good-faith interactive process” to find a suitable solution —requirements under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

“No working parent should ever have to choose between working their shift and feeding their child," state Attorney General Matt Platkin, whose office oversees the Division on Civil Rights, said on Monday.

“Violating the law in this context is illegal, and it too often has the deeply damaging effect of pushing new mothers out of the workforce. The enforcement action announced today underscores our ongoing commitment to protecting working parents from discrimination and puts employers on notice: if you violate our laws, we will hold you accountable.”

👉 In related breastfeeding news, a fired nurse claims Virtua Health blamed her for baby mix-up.

What happens next for Starbucks

The finding is not a final ruling. The case now moves to conciliation, where Starbucks and the state could reach a settlement before court.

The Division on Civil Rights has made guidance available to New Jersey workers on pregnancy and lactation accommodations, urging employees who face obstacles to file complaints.