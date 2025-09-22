🔥 A late-night Trenton fire killed a high school junior ROTC cadet and damaged seven homes.

🚒 Police officers, a firefighter, and a good Samaritan helped rescue trapped residents.

🕊️ Joseph Kokulo’s death cast a shadow over Trenton’s homecoming parade.

TRENTON — A high school junior ROTC member was killed in a fire that heavily damaged seven homes late Friday night.

The fire in the 1200 block of Olden Avenue injured four people, including a firefighter from Hopewell, according to Mayor Reed Gusciora. Joseph Kokulo, a junior at Trenton Central High School, was killed in the fire. The mayor said Kokulo's room was on the second floor directly above the fire and he could not make it out.

Junior ROTC cadet remembered for leadership and spirit

He was a member of the junior ROTC program and got to bed early ahead of the homecoming parade, which he was going to march in on Saturday.

"His uniform was hanging up in his room," Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5.

The parade went on as scheduled but turned into a day of mourning for Kokulo's fellow cadets.

"Joseph was not only a dedicated cadet but also a loyal friend, a natural leader, and a person of strong character and unwavering integrity. Throughout his time with us, Joseph exemplified the highest standards of discipline, commitment, and respect," the group wrote on their Instagram page. "He approached every challenge with determination. His positive spirit, quiet strength, and willingness to support others left a lasting impact on everyone who had the honor of knowing him.

Joseph Kokulo Joseph Kokulo (@ trentonjrotc via Instagram) loading...

Officers and good Samaritan save neighbors from flames

Two Ewing police officers and a good Samaritan were credited by Gusciora for quickly getting people out of their homes. Officers Alim Djemilev and Denisse Strublik were the first on the scene as the neighboring township received the first 911 call about the fire. The mayor credited their action for saving lives.

"We are thankful that our officers were in a position to help the many local citizens who stepped up to rescue their neighbors from the devastating fire. I would like to commend officers Djemilev and Strublik for their bravery in assisting residents away from the fire and am grateful they did not suffer serious injury," Ewing police Chief Al Rhodes said.

Gusciora said Donnie Wilson was driving by and saw a child in the street. He helped get his grandmother out of her home and her cat so she would leave.

Support for displaced families after devastating fire

The city's Department of Health & Human Services is helping residents with immediate needs for food, clothing, and long-term support.

ALSO READ: A baby is fighting for its life after a South Jersey crash

Row home on Olden Ave in Trenton after a fire 9/21/25 Row home on Olden Ave in Trenton after a fire 9/21/25 (Mayor Reed Gusciora) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By September, the number of layoffs announced was creeping toward 10,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt