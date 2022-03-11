New Jersey’s strong Irish population: Proud to celebrate Irish heritage in NJ (Opinion)

There was an article that came out this week that ranked the top cities for being and celebrating Irish Heritage. Of course, Boston, New York, and Chicago ranked in that order as the biggest places that have and celebrate Irish heritage.

I thought for sure that maybe Jersey City would be up there as they have a long history of a strong Irish heritage population and they know how to celebrate it. The survey ranked them at somewhere below the 150th mark.

Needless to say, that got my Irish up and there was no mention of the Jersey Shore as a collective location that certainly celebrates and has many of Irish heritage.

The Jersey Shore is the primary location of the most who celebrate Ireland, with two surveys showing that there are more here in New Jersey of Irish heritage than there are in Ireland.

I don’t know if I believe those surveys because Ireland has over 5 million in population but the truth is that there are many here who are of Irish heritage.

New Jersey boasts a heavily populated Irish community that is said to be at over 865,000 people who claim Irish heritage as their primary ethnicity. That is second in numbers only to the 1.5 million of those who claim Italian heritage here in New Jersey. Coming in third are those of German heritage.

There are plenty of Irish-themed bars and restaurants, there are a couple of Irish festivals, many organizations that are made up of those from family roots tracing back to the land of green, Ireland. There are plenty of ways to celebrate that Irish heritage here in New Jersey.

So not only on St. Patrick’s Day can you celebrate the wearing of the green here in New Jersey but just about every day of the week there are places and things to do to bring you back or where you can learn more about Ireland and its amazing heritage. Enjoy!

