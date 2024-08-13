New Jersey among best places to live — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

NJ woman accused of stabbing bar coworker (BCPO, Google Maps) NJ woman accused of stabbing bar coworker (BCPO, Google Maps) loading...

A 23-year-old bar worker has been arrested after police said she stabbed a co-worker in the chest during an argument.

Juana Galvez Genaro, of Passaic, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of unlawful weapons possession, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Saturday night around 11:52 p.m., Hasbrouck Heights police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing incident at 163 Boulevard — the address of The Heights Bar and Grill.

Victoria Lee (Google Maps/AAPI New Jersey) Victoria Lee (Google Maps/AAPI New Jersey) loading...

FORT LEE — The family of a Bergen County woman says she was unarmed when she was shot by police officers responding to a well-being check late last month.

Victoria Lee, 25, was shot by a Fort Lee police officer in an apartment on Main Street early on the morning of July 28, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Her brother had called police around 1:30 a.m. to report that she was experiencing a mental health crisis and needed to go to the hospital. Within 30 minutes, Lee was dead.

Catherine, Hailey Rose, and Daniel Bannister (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office/GoFundMe) Catherine, Hailey Rose, and Daniel Bannister (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office/GoFundMe) loading...

A former police officer and teacher charged in the death of their infant daughter have reached an agreement with Mercer County prosecutors that avoids any time in prison.

Daniel and Catherine Bannister entered into a pre-trial intervention program on March 20, according to Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Casey DeBlasio. The agreement was first reported by NJ.com.

Rutgers banner, Tracy Budd, Donald Trump after assassination attempt Rutgers banner (Connie Lee), Tracy Budd (@Libsoftiktok via X), Donald Trump after assassination attempt (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) loading...

A Rutgers professor who wrote negative comments on her social media after the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump will be teaching during the upcoming semester despite calls for her to be fired.

Former state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Durr first posted screenshots of two posts from the Libs of TikTok X account with comments by Tracy Budd, a member of the writing program at Rutgers New Brunswick. According to her Linkedin account, she has been a non-tenured faculty member since September 2001.

Canva Canva loading...

Dozens of measures have been analyzed in order to determine the best places to live in.

The personal finance website WalletHub is out its 2024 list of the best states to live in, and New Jersey fares extremely well.

WalletHub timed its release to coincide with the most popular time of year to move: summer. If you're not tied to one specific state or region in the country, you've got 50 choices.

