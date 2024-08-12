Rutgers decides professor’s fate after supporting Trump assassination attempt

⭕Rutgers professor criticized for comment about Trump assassination attempt

⭕GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Durr called for her to be fired

⭕Rutgers has reviewed the comment

A Rutgers professor who wrote negative comments on her social media after the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump will be teaching during the upcoming semester despite calls for her to be fired.

Former state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Durr first posted screenshots of two posts from the Libs of TikTok X account with comments by Tracy Budd, a member of the writing program at Rutgers New Brunswick. According to her Linkedin account, she has been a non-tenured faculty member since September 2001.

"Let’s hope today’s events inspire others,” one of her posts said. “They shot his wig. Sad.”

A review of the matter has taken place and Budd will be teaching courses during the fall semester, Rutgers spokeswoman Megan Schumann told New Jersey 101.5. She would not disclose details about the review.

"The university does not comment on confidential personnel matters," Schumann said.

Schumann would not explain how the review process works in a case like this.

Tracy Budd's social media post after attempted assassination of Donald Trump

"More outrageous behavior from Rutgers"

Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, called the decision “outrageous” and again called for her to be fired.

"More outrageous behavior from Rutgers. This isn’t about free speech. Calling someone your enemy…might be a poor choice of phrase. Calling for someone to be shot and inciting others to shoot presidential candidates (or anyone) is totally over the line. This professor should be fired," O'Scanlon wrote on his X account.

Durr did not comment on his social media about Budd's status as of Monday morning.

Others who posted negatively about the assassination have faced severe consequences.

Victoria Druding stepped down as head of the Atlantic County chapter of the League of Women Voters after her negative comment about the assassination attempt. Prospect Park, Pennsylvania Fire Chief James Simmonds resigned after posting "a little to the right next time please" on his personal social media.

