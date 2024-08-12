NJ Transit train evacuated in Point Pleasant Beach fire

🔥 A fire broke out aboard a NJ Transit train in Point Pleasant on Saturday

🔥 The train had to be evacuated

🔥 There were no injuries reported, fire officials said

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A NJ Transit train with more than two dozen riders on board was evacuated Saturday afternoon in the Ocean County coastal borough when a fire broke out, according to the Ocean Fire Company.

Officials from the fire company and Point Pleasant Beach Fire Co #2 responded to the Washington Avenue train crossing at approximately 12:33 p.m. for a report of a fire aboard the train with 30 passengers.

The units found smoke coming from the train and the conductor reported a fire under one of the cars leading into a passenger car.

During the investigation, fire crews found a small fire under the stairs leading into the car due to a power supply issue, Ocean Fire Company reported.

The fire was isolated to the area. No injuries were reported, transit officials said. NJ Transit police are continuing with the investigation.

The North Jersey Coast Line train 4736 left Bay Head at 12:30 p.m. minutes before the fire broke out. The train was scheduled to arrive in Long Branch at 1:09 p.m. but officials temporarily stopped service while the fire was being extinguished.

