New Facebook scam hits NJ victims — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Industrial Wildfire in Livingston (Bloomfield Fire Department via Facebook) Industrial Wildfire in Livingston (Bloomfield Fire Department via Facebook) loading...

LIVINGSTON — A major wildfire in Essex County has consumed 140 acres of land amid one of the driest months in New Jersey's history.

Dubbed the Industrial Wildfire, it broke out Saturday afternoon in Livingston near Route 10 and Eisenhower Parkway. It was 90% contained as of Sunday night.

Firefighters are battling the blaze with help from a helicopter that can drop 350 gallons of water on the flames.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

New Jersey uses a three-tiered system of fire burning restrictions. The state is currently under Stage 3, or the most severe restrictions on open burning.

An elevated electric or gas grill can be used, but take note of your surroundings and make sure there are no other combustible materials around.

Charcoal fires are currently banned in New Jersey.

Canva Canva loading...

A landlord needs to be working independently, with their own research, to determine what they should be charging tenants — not teaming up with other buildings to rely on third-party software that essentially sets rent prices for all, according to a bill moving through the New Jersey Legislature.

Lawmakers and industry observers are going after what they consider to be one of the latest culprits in the rental housing crisis: algorithms that facilitate pricing coordination among landlords and property managers.

Ocean City fire 10/26/24 (Ocean City Firefighters Association via Facebook) Ocean City fire 10/26/24 (Ocean City Firefighters Association via Facebook) loading...

OCEAN CITY — A firefighter barely got off a second-story deck down the shore after a propane tank explosion turned a bad fire into a harrowing situation.

The blaze broke out in Ocean City on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m., according to Ocean City Firefighters Association.

Two people were trapped on the second-floor balcony of the duplex at the corner of 16th and West Avenue.

Listener submitted photo Listener submitted photo loading...

Hacking Facebook pages is nothing new and scammers are always coming up with new and dastardly ways to try and separate you from your money.

They keep doing it because it works.

This new scam happened to a friend of mine and it has cost her friends thousands of dollars.

Learn what it is, and how to prevent it from happening to you.

LOOK: A special message for those who don't vote in NJ 5 common excuses as to why someone might not vote, and why those reasons are invalid Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These are some of the 10 best restaurants in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

How casinos keep you spending money Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.