🔴 2 people rescued from deck fire Saturday

🔴 Firefighter trapped on balcony

🔴 Video shows escape with seconds to spare

OCEAN CITY — A firefighter barely got off a second-story deck down the shore after a propane tank explosion turned a bad fire into a harrowing situation.

The blaze broke out in Ocean City on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m., according to Ocean City Firefighters Association.

Two people were trapped on the second-floor balcony of the duplex at the corner of 16th and West Avenue.

Ocean City police got there first and helped them get to safety before firefighters arrived.

Ocean City fire 10/26/24 (Ocean City Firefighters Association via Facebook) Ocean City fire 10/26/24 (Ocean City Firefighters Association via Facebook) loading...

The firefighters, who arrived soon after, went inside the home to check if anyone was still trapped inside. However, the blaze was growing quickly and the firefighters were told to get out fast.

One firefighter was on the second-floor balcony when a propane tank exploded.

Video provided to NJ.com and Fox 29 shows the first responder calling for a ladder as the flames crept closer.

Firefighters on the ground quickly put up the ladder and he was able to climb down to safety.

Ocean City fire 10/26/24 (NJ.com YouTube screenshot, video by Jane Davis) Ocean City fire 10/26/24 (NJ.com YouTube screenshot, video by Jane Davis) loading...

Billowing smoke quickly overtook the position where the firefighter was standing.

The fire department was able to bring the fire under control in around 45 minutes. Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Video of the gripping rescue and more photos of the fire are below.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These NJ school districts have full day pre-K More New Jersey school districts than ever have free, full-day preschool programs — as of late 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt