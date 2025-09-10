Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

WOODBRIDGE — A gigantic crack has opened up along a usually busy road in Middlesex County, sparking concerns among local residents.

The pavement split on Smith Street in the Keasbey section of Woodbridge, very close to its shared border with Perth Amboy.

While it widened after its initial discovery, the crack has stayed between Highland Avenue and Convery Boulevard, according to multiple reports.

On Sept. 4, Woodbridge Police shared an alert to the department's Facebook page without any other details other than to say “road closed.”

✈ Low-flying planes may be seen over parts of New Jersey

✈ They are seeding thousands of acres of farmland with cover crops

✈ Seeding will continue through Sept. 15

If you live in certain areas of northern and central New Jersey and see some low-flying planes hovering about, don’t panic.

Chances are, these planes are seeding.

From now until Sept. 15, planes will blanket 4,200 acres of New Jersey cropland with cover crops, an all-natural mixture of annual ryegrass, winter rye, and crimson clover seeds.

The aerial cover crop seeding program is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service and nonprofit North Jersey Resource Conservation and Development.

Seeding by plane allows planting before crops are harvested, giving cover crops extra weeks to establish.

🔴 Impact of Hurricane Erin on New Jersey beaches outlined in new report

🔴 Waves leave sand cliffs up and down the Jersey Shore

🔴 Will cuts in federal funds leave shore towns high and dry?

A new state report finds Hurricane Erin left scars at dozens of beaches along the New Jersey coastline, and nine of them suffered worse erosion than the others.

While the eye of Erin stayed hundreds of miles away from the Jersey Shore, the Category 5 storm had serious coastal impacts.

Huge waves that reached 12 feet in the air crashed onto beaches, while high tide flooded shore towns. In Margate, more than a dozen people were rescued from floodwaters.

All of the notable damage to beaches occurred from Long Beach Island and down, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection survey.

"We're lucky we've invested so heavily in the protection of our shoreline. These engineered beach and dune systems are the first line of defense to storms just like this," DEP Commissioner Shawn Latourette said.

🚍Seman-Tov abruptly stopped providing service on Monday afternoon

🚍Students were left on their own to get a ride to school on Tuesday

🚍One district is considering legal action over the suspension

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A bus company that provides transportation for several districts in Monmouth and Ocean counties abruptly stopped service for students on Monday because of an insurance issue.

Neptune Township schools Superintendent Tammi Crader said the district was first notified Friday that it could not provide two high school buses on Monday, and that the company was working on rectifying the situation.

Less than an hour before dismissal on Monday afternoon, the company told the district it could not provide any large buses.

Parents were notified to pick up their children, and principals were instructed to set up special dismissal areas. A neighboring district was also able to provide a few buses to help with dismissal.

"We have been told they are dealing with an unanticipated insurance issue," Crader said.

Crader says the bus company claims to have resolved their issues, and are optimistic busses will be running again on Thursday.

👻 Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Great Adventure this Friday

👻 This year features brand new scare zones and returning mazes

👻 Fright Fest ends Nov. 2

JACKSON — Fall will soon be upon us. That means apples, pumpkins, sweaters, bonfires, colorful leaves, and the return of Six Flags Great Adventure’s Fright Fest.

The season’s biggest Halloween celebration begins Friday, Sept. 12, running select nights through Nov. 2 at the Jackson theme park.

During the day, families can enjoy Kids Boo Fest (Saturdays and Sundays only), filled with activities, games, and shows that are not scary, but certainly fun for the young goblins. There will also be seasonal treats, beverages, and candy for young trick-or-treaters.

Then, at night, starting at 7 p.m., ghosts and ghouls come alive with terrifying mazes, chilling scare zones, and pulse-pounding entertainment.

Plus, don’t forget the rides! They will be open and ready to go for this bone-chilling adventure.

