JACKSON — Fall will soon be upon us. That means apples, pumpkins, sweaters, bonfires, colorful leaves, and the return of Six Flags Great Adventure’s Fright Fest.

The season’s biggest Halloween celebration begins Friday, Sept. 12, running select nights through Nov. 2 at the Jackson theme park.

During the day, families can enjoy Kids Boo Fest (Saturdays and Sundays only), filled with activities, games, and shows that are not scary, but certainly fun for the young goblins. There will also be seasonal treats, beverages, and candy for young trick-or-treaters.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure

Then, at night, starting at 7 p.m., ghosts and ghouls come alive with terrifying mazes, chilling scare zones, and pulse-pounding entertainment.

Plus, don’t forget the rides! They will be open and ready to go for this bone-chilling adventure.

What to check out in 2025

Army of the Dead at Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest

⬛ Plaza De La Muerte (Plaza del Carnaval) – A brand new scare zone filled with vibrant, sinister energy

⬛ Army of the Dead – Here, guests can step inside the Netflix film’s neon-lit quarantine zone of Las Vegas, swarming with flesh-hungry zombies. Navigate casino floors littered with carnage and dodge ravenous zombies. The City of Sin becomes a City of the Dead.

The Conjuring at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest

⬛ The Conjuring Universe – Enter the Warrens’ occult museum and face Annabelle’s malevolent stare, The Nun’s unholy presence, and demonic forces from the Perron farmhouse. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest

⬛ Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – Leatherface is back, stalking a blighted ghost town in Harlow, Texas, where blood runs deep.

⬛ Trick ‘r Treat – This twisted candy trail nightmare features deadly serious Halloween rules. This experience will test your bravery and make you think twice before trick-or-treating again.

Trick R Treat at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest

⬛ Enhanced Returning Mazes – Check out fan favorite mazes like Asylum, Big Top Terror, and The Witches' Reflection

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure

Asylum - Enter an asylum where inmates have taken matters into their own hands after being subjected to tests and experiments.

- Enter an asylum where inmates have taken matters into their own hands after being subjected to tests and experiments. Big Top Terror - Enter a circus of horror filled with demented carnival freaks and hope to escape this sinister carnival world.

- Enter a circus of horror filled with demented carnival freaks and hope to escape this sinister carnival world. The Witches’ Reflection - Step into the witch’s cabin—her curse will follow you forever.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure

Fan Favorite Experiences

⬛ Scare Zones – CarnEvil, Curse of Blackbeard’s Bounty, Exile Canyon, and the park’s signature “bloody fountain”

CarnEvil - Join the carnival mayhem as freak show characters, performers, and wicked clowns beckon you to join the fun.

- Join the carnival mayhem as freak show characters, performers, and wicked clowns beckon you to join the fun. Curse of Blackbeard’s Bounty - Ghost pirates and sea monsters haunt the lake

- Ghost pirates and sea monsters haunt the lake Exile Canyon - Search for gold in haunted mines, but stay alert for lurking zombies.

- Search for gold in haunted mines, but stay alert for lurking zombies. Bloody Fountain – Located on Main Street, escape the zombie graveyard, but beware of the cursed waters that guard your path.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure

⬛ Stage Shows – The Awakening, Unleashed, Freak Show, and Blade Drummers

Be sure to grab a Haunted Attractions Pass. It’s required for admission to all the haunted mazes, and is available online or at the park. The Haunted Attractions Pass starts at $35.

A ride ticket and Haunted Attractions Pass combo begins at $79. This includes general park admission and access to the haunted mazes.

Happy Haunting!

