🚍Seman-Tov abruptly stopped providing service on Monday afternoon

🚍Students were left on their own to get a ride to school on Tuesday

🚍One district is considering legal action over the suspension

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A bus company that provides transportation for several districts in Monmouth and Ocean counties abruptly stopped service for students on Monday because of an insurance issue.

Neptune Township schools Superintendent Tammi Crader said the district was first notified Friday that it could not provide two high school buses on Monday, and that the company was working on rectifying the situation.

Less than an hour before dismissal on Monday afternoon, the company told the district it could not provide any large buses.

Parents were notified to pick up their children, and principals were instructed to set up special dismissal areas. A neighboring district was also able to provide a few buses to help with dismissal.

"We have been told they are dealing with an unanticipated insurance issue," Crader said.

Message from Message from "Seman Tov management" regarding a service suspension (courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

'Working diligently' to get buses back in service

Students at Communications High School in Wall, who are transported via Seman-Tov, are also affected, according to a message from principal Emily Bonilla obtained by New Jersey 101.5.

The incident has led Crader to request quotes for temporary contracts while the district bids for new providers. She said the district will "address the failure through legal action."

In a statement to The Lakewood Scoop signed by "Seman Tov management," the company apologized and said it is "working diligently" to get its buses back on the road. The statement did not specify a reason for what it called "delays in service."

"We are close to finalizing a solution and will notify each school as soon as service is fully restored," the statement says.

Seman-Tov did not directly respond to inquiries from New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday morning.

The Lakewood and Wall school districts are also impacted by the suspension of service.

According to its website, Seman-Tov transported over 20,000 children a day.

