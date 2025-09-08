🌊 Witnesses saw a woman go into the water off Cape May and not come out

🌊 A large-scale search in the rough water did not turn up any sign of a swimmer

🌊 Police say they have not received any reports of a missing person

CAPE MAY — Police have their doubts about whether or not there really was a missing swimmer in the rough waters off the southernmost Jersey Shore.

A search involving a number of agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and the State Police marine unit, started Thursday morning when a woman was reported by witnesses to have gone into the ocean near Madison and Beach avenues.

The city of Cape May police and fire departments said Saturday that no formal missing person report was filed with any agency and “there is no evidence to suggest that a missing person case exists or is warranted at this time."

"We understand the seriousness of any report involving a potentially missing person and appreciate the concern expressed by members of the community. Our department treats all such situations with the highest priority and due diligence in this instance," the agencies said in a statement.

Continued risk of rip currents

A high risk of rip currents was in effect. The Cape May Beach Patrol had a double red flag posted that prohibited both swimming and going into the ocean.

Similar conditions have reappeared at Jersey Shore beaches with a moderate risk of rip currents on Monday and a high risk expected on Tuesday, according to New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Most Jersey Shore beaches are unguarded during the weekdays between Labor Day and Columbus Day.

A Totowa man drowned Sept. 2 off the beach in Lavallette after getting caught in a rip tide. He was taken to Community Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

