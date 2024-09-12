Naked man stalks New Jersey apartments — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ Prosecutor: NJ police officer at range shot own leg
A municipal police officer enrolled in a rifle course shot himself in the leg at the county gun range this week, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.
Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer from the Haledon Police Department discharged a round into his leg during a drill at the Passaic County Shooting Range in Paterson.
⬛ Video: NJ rocker Jon Bon Jovi helps save woman from bridge ledge
One of New Jersey's biggest celebrities, Jon Bon Jovi, has been credited with helping save a woman standing dangerously along a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee — and police shared video of the encounter.
On Tuesday evening, Bon Jovi was on the pedestrian crossing with a small camera crew, News 2 Nashville WKRN reported.
He can be seen in video released by Metro Police, along with another bystander, approaching the apparently distraught woman, who had stepped over a safety railing.
⬛ PA man accused of raping multiple women he met on dating site
A Bucks County man is charged with allegedly raping multiple women while they were impaired.
Bucks County District Attorney Jen Shorn said Andrew Gallo, 40, of Bristol Township met six women between the ages of 17 and 30 through the website SugarDaddyMeet.com. He would brag about the "great drinks" he made and arrange for them to meet for a date at his home, Shorn said.
Two of the women are from New Jersey, a 24-year-old and a 29-year-old, according to the complaint in the case.
⬛ Trolls are taking over this NJ county starting late September
EASTAMPTON — It's not exciting to hunt for trash.
But Burlington County is providing an exception.
The county is expected to launch a new event known as Troll Trek by the end of this month, featuring 18 troll sculptures crafted out of recycled and natural materials.
Local artists are working on the creatures right now. Eventually, they'll be placed at outdoor areas across the county.
⬛ Naked man visiting South Brunswick, NJ residents, police say
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Who is the naked man who has exposed and pleasured himself in front of at least six people, mostly women, at an apartment complex?
South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said on at least six occasions since July, a man has appeared at the doors of units at the Royal Oaks & East Garden Apartment Homes in the Monmouth Junction section of the township wearing nothing but a black ski mask.
The incidents have taken place either outside a home or on a nearby trail in a wooded area, according to Ryan.
