SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Who is the naked man who has exposed and pleasured himself in front of at least six people, mostly women, at an apartment complex?
South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said on at least six occasions since July, a man has appeared at the doors of units at the Royal Oaks & East Garden Apartment Homes in the Monmouth Junction section of the township wearing nothing but a black ski mask.
The incidents have taken place either outside a home or on a nearby trail in a wooded area, according to Ryan.
"He gets on the porch or gets on something. He's staring at people while aggressively manipulating his waist area," Ryan told New Jersey 101.5, adding that he has not spoken a word to anyone.
A muscular man
Five encounters have happened late at night. The most recent incident took place late Tuesday afternoon which has Ryan concerned about the man increasing his daytime appearances. No leads have led to a positive identification of the man prompting a call for video and images from security systems.
Ryan described the man as a Black male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, medium build, with long dreadlocks
"We believe based on what we have on the videos and pictures that he appears to be muscular. We believe the suspect may workout. We're hoping that he may belong to a gym and someone may recognize him," Ryan said.
Anyone with information should contact South Brunswick Police Detective Bureau at (732) 329-4000 ext. 7469.
