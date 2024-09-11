🔷NJ police officer wounded

🔷Officer was in rifle course, shot own leg

🔷Mayor shared well wishes for police firearm instructor

A municipal police officer enrolled in a rifle course shot himself in the leg at the county gun range this week, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer from the Haledon Police Department discharged a round into his leg during a drill at the Passaic County Shooting Range in Paterson.

Haledon, Paterson (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Haledon, Paterson (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening, Valdes said.

For the state’s routine review of any officer involved shooting, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office would remain the independent prosecutor, she added.

Following the incident, Haledon Mayor Michael Johnson shared support for the officer, describing him as a police firearms instructor in the borough.

