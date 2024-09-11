PA man accused of raping multiple women he met on dating site

🚨Officials said Andrew Gallo met the women through SugarDaddyMeet.com

A Bucks County man is charged with allegedly raping multiple women while they were impaired.

Bucks County District Attorney Jen Shorn said Andrew Gallo, 40, of Bristol Township met six women between the ages of 17 and 30 through the website SugarDaddyMeet.com. He would brag about the "great drinks" he made and arrange for them to meet for a date at his home, Shorn said.

Two of the women are from New Jersey, a 24-year-old and a 29-year-old, according to the complaint in the case.

Shorn said that while preparing their drinks, Gallo added controlled substances later determined to be methamphetamines, ecstasy, shrooms and THC. All the victims reported feeling "strange" after drinking their beverage, according to Shorn. The women told police they lost control of their behavior and could not stop Gallo.

Some of the other side effects of the drinks include staying up for days, hallucinations, and psychosis.

Shorn said five of the women were raped.

SugarDaddyMeet.com is "the most visited sugar daddy site & app for successful men and attractive women looking for mutually fulfilling relationships," according to the website.

Praise for the victims

One of the women told police Gallo offered her triangle shaped pills he described as a "female version" of Viagra. She had a bad reaction and began to vomit which angered Gallo, according to the complaint in the case.

After police were notified, a search warrant was executed where several items were tested. One of those items, a bottle of tequila, tested positive for methamphetamine.

Shorn praised the women for coming forward, calling them "courageous."

“They came forward to report crimes that quite frankly predators like this assume the victims won’t have the strength to do so, and I commend them for their strength and courage," Shorn said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Gallo was charged with five counts of rape by causing impairment, six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of strangulation, two counts of selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverage to minors, and one count of corruption of minors.

He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Shorn said any women who went out with Gallo and believe they were drugged should call 215-812-3024 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

