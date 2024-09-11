Video: NJ rocker Jon Bon Jovi helps save woman standing along bridge
One of New Jersey's biggest celebrities, Jon Bon Jovi, has been credited with helping save a woman standing dangerously along a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee — and police shared video of the encounter.
On Tuesday evening, Bon Jovi was on the pedestrian crossing with a small camera crew, News 2 Nashville WKRN reported.
He can be seen in video released by Metro Police, along with another bystander, approaching the apparently distraught woman, who had stepped over a safety railing.
After speaking with her, the rockstar and the other person helped the woman climb back to the main crossing, where Bon Jovi spoke with her a while long, the News 2 report said..
The John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge is a short walk to the rockstar's new downtown bar and restaurant along Broadway, called JBJ Nashville.
He was on the bridge filming a music video when the spontaneous intervention happened, TMZ reported.
Police video released to WKRN was posted to the news outlet's Youtube account:
If you or someone you know needs immediate support, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
Of course, Bon Jovi and his wife have become known for helping those in need here in New Jersey — through their JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants and facilities.
Last year, a pop-up location opened on the campus of New Jersey City University in Jersey City — following three others in Red Bank, Toms River and Rutgers-Newark.
JBJ Soul Kitchen seeks to provide healthy, locally-sourced food in a welcoming restaurant setting to "an in-need and paying customer to address the issues of food insecurity."
