Mysterious drones over NJ: FBI now investigating — NJ Top News

Sometimes escaping an abusive relationship means entering a scenario involving limited options and financial means.

According to advocates, survivors of domestic violence make up nearly 12% of New Jersey's homeless population, which is counted each year through an in-depth survey of shelters and streets.

Domestic violence is considered a leading cause of homelessness for women and children in the Garden State and nationwide.

President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he intends to nominate real estate developer Charles Kushner, father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, to serve as ambassador to France.

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, calling Charles Kushner “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker."

Kushner is the founder of Kushner Companies, a real estate firm based in Florham Park. Jared Kushner is a former White House senior adviser to Trump who is married to Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka.

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday night, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family.

The Democratic president had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after convictions in the two cases in Delaware and California. The move comes weeks before Hunter Biden was set to receive his punishment after his trial conviction in the gun case and guilty plea on tax charges, and less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to the White House.

ABSECON — An Atlantic County man has been arrested after a hit-and-run hospitalized a man and killed his dog.

Absecon police said it happened in the city shortly after midnight early Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Syed Hoque, was with his dog near the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue when they were both hit.

The FBI is now looking into the mysterious drones that have been flying over parts of North Jersey for weeks.

Residents have been reporting the flights, seemingly every night, since at least Nov. 18.

Local police and the prosecutor's office initially said there was no danger to the public. Now, no one is saying anything.

Some of the drones have appeared to be as big as a car.

While the FBI confirmed an investigation to the Daily Record, they had no comment and provided no details about the probe.

The Morris County prosecutor, local police and the FAA also have no comment.

