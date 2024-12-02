These survivors represent 12% of NJ’s homeless population

Sometimes escaping an abusive relationship means entering a scenario involving limited options and financial means.

According to advocates, survivors of domestic violence make up nearly 12% of New Jersey's homeless population, which is counted each year through an in-depth survey of shelters and streets.

Domestic violence is considered a leading cause of homelessness for women and children in the Garden State and nationwide.

"Being homeless is a big deterrent to leaving an abusive home," said Julye Myner, director and CEO of Center for Hope & Safety, located in Bergen County.

Advocates believe that more than a third of all victims of domestic violence become homeless at some point in their lives. Of the 12,680 people counted as experiencing homelessness in a January 2024 survey, nearly 1,500 were victims of domestic violence.

According to Myner, a number of victims don't have the option to simply transition into a home with family members or friends, largely because the abuser would know where to find them.

As most cases of domestic violence involve some type of financial abuse as well — controlling the victim's access to money, for example — victims could escape with zero financial security. In any event, whether or not financial abuse is part of the problem, a victim is likely leaving behind another source of income by escaping their abuser.

"It is really, really hard for a mother and her children to afford an apartment, that is the size that they need, on a single income," Myner said.

Myner said this issue highlights just one reason why New Jersey is in need of more affordable housing.

Demand for services tends to spike after the holiday season. Survivors just want to make it through the season, and then make a change.

There's at least one domestic violence service organization in each county of New Jersey.

Individuals can call the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 800-799-7233 to learn about services in their area.

