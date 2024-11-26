Murphy’s record spending spree coming to an end — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey-based school choir is getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

Neptune High School’s Scarlet Sound choir received the news they were selected to perform on stage for this year’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” televised event. Host Kelly Clarkson broke the news to the group on her show, which caught them by surprise.

Scarlet Sound knew they were finalists for the NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 annual Star Choir competition, but had no idea they were on The Kelly Clarkson Show for the big reveal.

LAMBERTVILLE — After months of delays, crews are close to completing work on the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge.

It's welcome news for anyone who walks or drives across the narrow 15 mph stretch crossing the Delaware River.

The bridge has been closed to traffic coming from Pennsylvania since January. Meantime, pedestrians have used a temporary plastic walkway to get back and forth since mid-July.

A Bergen County man has been charged with attempted murder for a shocking stabbing at an Italian restaurant in North Jersey, according to authorities.

Jose Higinio Ramos Solis, 34, of Oakland was arrested on Thursday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. He also faces weapons charges.

Oakland police found a 53-year-old man who had been stabbed with a large knife at Cafe L'Amore on Ramapo Valley Road around 3 p.m. that day, Musella said.

Home Away from Home Child Care in Essex County brings in less than $12 an hour to care for an infant.

"Because of that, we don't earn enough, and therefore we don't hire assistants," said Bendue James, head of the center in Newark.

James's facility had to close for the day just so she could travel to Trenton and brief lawmakers on the current child care crisis that's impacting shelters across the Garden State.

A special session focusing on the child care industry was hosted at the New Jersey Statehouse by the Assembly Children, Families and Food Security Committee and the Assembly Aging and Human Services Committee.

Gov. Phil Murphy is freezing some state workers raises, putting a hold on new hires and warning of budget cuts.

It's a huge turnaround for Murphy who has been on a record spending spree since he took office.

Murphy's has increased spending 63% as governor, but is now warning the state is running out of money.



