Expect this popular NJ bridge to finally reopen soon

LAMBERTVILLE — After months of delays, crews are close to completing work on the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge.

It's welcome news for anyone who walks or drives across the narrow 15 mph stretch crossing the Delaware River.

The bridge has been closed to traffic coming from Pennsylvania since January. Meantime, pedestrians have used a temporary plastic walkway to get back and forth since mid-July.

However, it's going to fully close one more time before work on the bridge is finally done.

New Hope-Lambertville bridge closing

On Monday, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced that the bridge will close starting Jan. 13, 2025.

It will close to foot traffic and vehicles for around two weeks as long as there are no storm delays.

Pedestrians will have to use a free daily shuttle service during that time to get from one town to the other. A one-way trip is around 15 minutes as the shuttle is too big for the bridge and will have to take another route.

The closure will give crews time to fix a deteriorated structural connection found over the summer.

When will the bridge reopen?

The bridge was originally planned to open this past fall. However, the discovery of the structural problem derailed the entire schedule.

Officials anticipate that the new permanent walkway could open before the end of November. It will then close for around two weeks on Jan. 13.

Then the entire rehabilitated bridge is scheduled to open to pedestrians and traffic in both directions on Jan. 27, 2025.

That reopen date is dependent on the weather cooperating with workers this winter.

