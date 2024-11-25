🎄 Monmouth County representation

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey-based school choir is getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

Neptune High School’s Scarlet Sound choir received the news they were selected to perform on stage for this year’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” televised event. Host Kelly Clarkson broke the news to the group on her show, which caught them by surprise.

Scarlet Sound knew they were finalists for the NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 annual Star Choir competition, but had no idea they were on The Kelly Clarkson Show for the big reveal.

“Things like this can be a core memory for you as a child. So not only is it hard choosing which choir is remarkable, but you’re aware of the opportunities they have,” Kelly Clarkson’s Music Director Jason Halbert said on the show.

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 narrowed down the list to three, and then Clarkson and Halbert had the final say, according to Halbert. This year, 72 choirs entered the competition.

The Scarlet Sound did a clever, lively rendition of “Deck the Halls” to put them in the running — complete with beatboxing, festive sweaters and body rolls. Before the announcement, they sang “Joy to the World” with the same flare.

“I’d be freaking out, too,” said Clarkson when she shared the news as students jumped and cheered.

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 also gave out a $5,000 donation to support the music program, and Rockefeller Center decorator Balsam Hill matched that donation for the students.

“All I’m saying is you better keep moving. I better see you moving still at the Rockefeller Center. I like the fact that you are moving, having a good time,” said Clarkson.

You can see Scarlet Sound in action on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

