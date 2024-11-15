💲Multiple counties are on the list

💲Huge variety of stores

💲Small Business Saturday is coming up

It's so tempting to head online and do holiday shopping in a few clicks. But luckily for us, we live in a state with outlets and vibrant downtowns with independent shops.

Eight counties are highlighted below, so hopefully there's a featured downtown somewhat close to you. The 10 spots have enough shops and eateries to keep you there for hours.

shopping bags in trunk Credit: beer5020 loading...

One place is a must-visit area for the biggest deals on popular national brands, while the rest are known for their variety of mom-and-pop shops.

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30, but don't forget these locations for your year-round gift needs.

Open door sign Credit: Rawpixel loading...

Did your favorite New Jersey shopping downtown make our list?

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's top 10 downtowns for holiday shopping Check on these stores this Small Business Saturday and beyond! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce