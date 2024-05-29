Murphy: No ‘chaos’ down the shore — NJ Top news

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

A 34-year-old Bergen County man has been accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of a child.

Dawid S. Iwaszek of Englewood, was facing charges of criminal sexual assault by sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Englewood police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on May 23, regarding an incident involving a child younger than 13.

ATLANTIC CITY — Danish wind farm developer Orsted will pay New Jersey $125 million to settle claims over the company's cancellation of two offshore wind farms last year — a little over a third of what the company once was required to pay.

The state's Board of Public Utilities said Tuesday that New Jersey and Orsted have settled claims against each other stemming from the company's decision last October to scrap two wind farms off the state's southern coast.

According to statistics from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, more than 16,000 vehicles were stolen in 2023, a 4% increase from 2022.

And these days thieves aren’t just stealing cars, they’re also breaking into people’s homes to get their hands on vehicle key fobs.

These are not teens looking for a joyride. Sophisticated criminal enterprises are behind the majority of car thefts in New Jersey with proceeds being used to fund international crime and terrorism.

An overwhelming number of calls that threatened the public health, safety, and welfare of residents and visitors and a large boardwalk fight led to a State of Emergency in Wildwood on Sunday night.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano told New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea that it was "stupidity at its best" that began Saturday night when two teens grabbed two others and slammed them to the boardwalk as a crowd of about 150 watched. Two police officers responded along with another man, possibly an off-duty officer.

June 1st is a very important day on the meteorological calendar. It is the first day of climatological summer, kicking off the three warmest months of the year on average (June, July, August). It is also the start of hurricane season.

Although tropical systems can form in any month of the year — and they have — the official hurricane season for the Atlantic basin runs from the start of June through November 30.

