Accused perv may have exposed himself to more children, NJ cops say
⚫ NJ man arrested
⚫ Conduct involved child younger than 13
⚫ Behavior similar to other incidents, nearby, cops say
A 34-year-old Bergen County man has been accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of a child.
Dawid S. Iwaszek of Englewood, was facing charges of criminal sexual assault by sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.
Englewood police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on May 23, regarding an incident involving a child younger than 13.
Investigators have said that Iwaszek allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in public in front of the child.
Similarities were noted by police between this incident and at least two other previous incidents in the Englewood and Teaneck area.
Those incidents remained under investigation by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Englewood Police Department and Teaneck Police Department.
Anyone with information that can assist investigators may contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 201-226-5532.
On Friday, Iwaszek was arrested in Englewood and charged with second-degree criminal sexual assault by sexual contact, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree lewdness.
He was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ schools that made the most calls to police
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman