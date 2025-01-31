Four restaurants in New Jersey are included in OpenTable's list of the "top 100 romantic restaurants" in the country for 2025.

To create its list, the restaurant website analyzed more than 10 million reviews and scores from diners over a 12-month period. Reviews with the tag "romantic" helped OpenTable determine which restaurants should be part of the conversation.

The OpenTable list does not rank the top restaurants from 1 to 100. The list, released just in time for Valentine's Day, is presented in alphabetical order by state.

NJ spots on OpenTable's list of most romantic restaurants

618, Freehold (Google Street View) 618, Freehold (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 618 Park Ave., Freehold

⚫ "Modern rustic restaurant, bar and banquet facility"

⚫ 4.9 out of 5 rating

⚫ Review on OpenTable: "It's really rare to find an establishment that has the beautiful atmosphere, excellent service, and amazing food all in one. 618 has all of it and more!"

Chart House, Weehawken (Google Street View) Chart House, Weehawken (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 1700 Harbor Blvd., Weekhawken

⚫ "Unique cuisine, from seafood specialties like Mac Nut Mahi to classics like our Slow-Roasted Prime Rib"

⚫ 4.7 out of 5 rating

⚫ Review on OpenTable: "A window table, as requested. Extensive menu ranging from calamari to king crab legs. Caesar salad, chilled and delicious. Prime rib, tender and well seasoned, Chilean sea bass with lobster risotto, full of lobster pieces, luscious. Key lime pie made a sweet ending to a very happy dinner."

Franklinville Inn, Franklin (Google Street View) Franklinville Inn, Franklin (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 2526 Delsea Dr., Franklin (Gloucester County)

⚫ "Finest in American cuisine"

⚫ 4.9 out of 5 rating

⚫ Review on OpenTable: "Service, atmosphere & food absolutely incredible! Food was better than most restaurants around!!! Highly recommend."

Il Mulino, Atantic City (Il Mulino via OpenTable) Il Mulino, Atantic City (Il Mulino via OpenTable) loading...

⚫ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City

⚫ "Authentic Abruzzese cuisine"



⚫ 4.8 out of 5 rating

⚫ Review on OpenTable: "One of the best restaurants in AC. There are steakhouses and other venues, but Il Mulino brings back old Atlantic City style and class along with great food."

