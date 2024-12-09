More UFO drones, still no answers — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?

Between now and December 20, we need you to share photos of your most creative, beautiful, and breathtaking holiday displays.

Maybe this year you lugged all 12 crates of lights out of the basement and blanketed the entire house. Maybe you rented some heavy equipment to decorate the towering pine tree in your front yard. Maybe there's a life-size replica of Santa's sleigh shining brighter than a Vegas casino in front of your business.

It's no secret why the world has been enjoying cookies for so many years.

Honestly, they're my year-round guilty pleasure when I'm craving something sweet. Whenever possible, I can't pass up a few extra cookies when they're fresh out of the oven.

Apart from that, indulging in the treat during the holidays sends me to the past — immediately reflecting on Christmas' past getting ready for Santa's arrival, eating one too many cookies with grandpa and the beginnings of baking traditions with mom.

Does it seem like your child has an illness that just won't quit?

Medical professionals in New Jersey and the region want you to be aware that the situation may be a little more serious than a common cold.

While RSV doesn't seem to be running as rampant as the same time last year, medical facilities are seeing spikes in certain respiratory infections in minors.

TRENTON — A Republican lawmaker is calling for a bipartisan group at the Capitol to investigate the unidentified drones leaving New Jersey on edge.

Drone sightings began before Thanksgiving in North Jersey, drawing the attention of the FBI and Homeland Security.

In recent weeks, they have been spotted in western, southern and coastal parts of the state, including over or near military locations and two of President-elect Donald Trump’s properties, prompting the FAA to impose new no-fly zones over Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster and the U.S. Army’s Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway.

The FBI has confirmed they are investigating mysterious drones flying over portions of Morris County, NJ. No explanations have been given. Canva/FBI/Townsquare Media illustration The FBI has confirmed they are investigating mysterious drones flying over portions of Morris County, NJ. No explanations have been given.

The mystery of the drones over New Jersey deepens with the area of the sightings expanding across coastal and southern areas of the state plus another military facility.

The drones until now have been confined to northern areas of New Jersey but have now started showing up in the skies to the south.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 that sightings of drones were reported over Lacey and Toms River on Thursday night.

